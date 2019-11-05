fbpx

CNBC show filmed in front of Jewel Changi’s giant waterfall, looked amazing, but rather noisy

Maybe a mime show next time.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 26, 10:49 am

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

The opening of Jewel Changi has been perhaps one of the more intriguing events in Singapore this year.

Long queues and brand new outlets have more or less dominated lifestyle news in Singapore.

Even JJ Lin chipped in by filming a music video right there.

One of the more outstanding features of the Jewel is its towering, colour-changing waterfall.

Neat.

Well one American media conglomerate has taken note of that very pretty cascading waterfall, and thought that marvel of engineering would be perfect backdrop for slightly-interesting business news conversations.

Here it is:

Image from CNBC Catalyst

Here are the talking heads with the now-familiar waterfall behind them.

The special edition show featured anchors from San Francisco, New York, London, and Sydney.

The global edition of Squawk Box was in joint partnership with Enterprise Singapore, Singapore Economic Development Board – EDB, VisitSingapore.

Waterfall noisy

The visuals were also absolutely stunning.

However, one of the more hilarious drawbacks of setting it in such a picturesque locale, though, is that waterfalls are quite noisy.

Here is Mark Mobius of Mobius Capital Partners discussing the impact of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s proposed wealth tax.

Mobius warned of investor pullback if Warren won the candidacy, but claimed that in terms of “actual action”, her tax plan was not going to be significant.

What was indeed significant, however, was the thundering sound of water rushing down behind them.

Here’s a thirteen second glimpse into what we’re talking about.

You can catch the rest of the clip here.

Sad.


Image from CNBC Catalyst Facebook

