Chinese nationals will be taught how to behave properly in M’sia: China ambassador

Chinese nationals will be taught how to behave properly in Malaysia when they visit as tourists, China’s ambassador to Malaysia, Bai Tian said, according to The Malay Mail.

Speaking at the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, he highlighted that the embassy had received complaints about Chinese tourists who did not respect the sensitives of Malaysians, The Star reported.

In calling such behaviour embarrassing and concerning, Bai said: “The Chinese have a civilisation dating back 5,000 years and we know how to behave properly and not offend others.”

China supports the local authorities

Bai highlighted a particular case in Sabah, where two Chinese woman had danced on a wall in front of a mosque on June 23.

The Star reported that they were subsequently fined RM25 (S$8.10) on Jun. 27, and escorted back to Kota Kinabalu Airport, where they then flew back to China.

Both women had asked for leniency, on the grounds that they did not know what they did was wrong.

Voicing his support for the Malaysian authorities, Bai stated: “What the Malaysian authorities did was right. On our part, we will educate our tourists to behave properly in Malaysia.”

China will also help Malaysia for transnational crimes

Bai also stated that China was willing to help Malaysia crack down on transnational crime syndicates involving Chinese nationals, Bernama reported.

Referring to the arrest of 680 Chinese nationals in Malaysia’ largest online scam syndicate on Nov. 20, he added that China stood ready to help identify the suspects, and called for all convicted suspects to be punished according to Malaysian law.

As per Bai: “We are ready to offer our assistance in terms of identifying 680 suspects of Chinese national and we are ready to cooperate with Malaysian law enforcement agencies in any cross borders crimes crackdown, including in this case.”

He also articulated China’s support for the operation.

Bai said: “We fully support this operation because our policy is we oppose any Chinese citizens committing crimes abroad no matter where in the world. We think they should be punished by the (domestic) law.”

Bai further noted that thus far, no family members of the suspects had contacted the embassy.

China contributes the third-highest number of visitors to Malaysia

Since 2017, Chinese tourists have made up the third-highest number of visitors to Malaysia, The Malay Mail reported.

Additionally, they also constitute the second-highest spending tourists in the same period.

Bai noted that 2018 in particular saw Chinese tourists spend RM12.3 billion (S$4 billion) in Malaysia.

This has made the Chinese embassy extra concerned about misbehaviour by its citizens.

