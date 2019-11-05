Man in China spends S$6,783 to build villa with pool, sun room, spa & air-conditioning for his dogs

It’s often said that dogs are a man’s best friend, but one man clearly took his love for them to a whole new level.

Builds two-storey villa for dogs

As featured on AsianCrush and Pear Video, a man from the Jiangsu province of China, who is known only as Zhou, reportedly spent over 35,000 yuan (S$6,783.91) in total on a two-storey villa for his three dogs.

After making many revisions to its design in response to netizens’ suggestions, Zhou eventually came up with a structure that has a multitude of cool features, including a sun room, a pool, a projector, and even a spa room, amongst many others:

Sun room

Pool

Projector

Apparently yes, furkids watch Peppa Pig too.

Spa Room

Has guardrail, feeding machine, night light and CCTV cameras

According to the YouTube video, Zhou spent approximately 10,000 yuan (S$1,938.26) just on the air-conditioner kitted for his dogs’ villa.

He also spent 5,000 yuan (S$969.13) on the pool, another 5,000 yuan (S$969.13) on the sun room, and 6,000 yuan (S$1,162.96) on a dryer.

As if all that’s not enough, the dog villa is also equipped with a guardrail to protect the dogs from electric shocks, an automatic feeding machine, a night light and even a cleaning robot.

Zhou also installed a water purifying machine for his dogs to drink from as well as two CCTV cameras to ensure their safety.

Wants to give his dogs the best possible life

Zhou said that he used to own another dog in the past but he did not have time to take care of it because he was always busy.

Zhou added that the dog ate something wrong and developed liver failure, a fate which he blames himself for not being attentive enough to back then.

After that incident, Zhou made a resolution that he would give these three other dogs of his the best life he could provide them.

You can watch both videos here:

Top image via梨好好看 on YouTube and AsianCrush