Car flies Initial D-style over hump going downhill into Jewel Changi Airport car park

But please don't ah, it's quite dangerous.

Ashley Tan | November 27, 06:14 pm

Sometimes as you drive on the highway at night with your music blasting and the streetlights whizzing past, your thoughts might drift towards that 90s sports anime you watched as a kid that roused such heart-pumping feelings of exhilaration.

Perhaps your hand moves towards the gear shift, before realising that you drive an automatic car and you live in Singapore, not Japan.

A video of one such car’s antics on the road might certainly inspire thoughts of racecar driving in viewers.

Car literally flies over hump

In a short clip posted to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, a dark-coloured car can be seen heading towards the entrance of Jewel Changi Airport’s car park.

The car with the dashboard camera filming the footage slowed down as the road markings indicated the speed limit of 40km/h.

The dark car ahead of it though, does not and continues on towards the tunnel at a speed which can be described as above the speed limit.

Unbeknownst to that car, or maybe he did know, a prominent hump right at the entrance gives the vehicle and everyone on board some hang time.

From the video, the car actually achieves airborne status, before landing harshly on the tarmac, with a bit of a bounce.

The brake lights can be seen coming on, but it was too late by then.

Oof.

You can watch the full video here:

Reactions

There was no shortage of jokes in the comments section of the video.

With many alluding to racing animes Initial D and Wangan Midnight.

The video has even inspired some memes, including one by Instagram page @kmfst_, to the background music of Initial D‘s Deja Vu.

Many even professed that they would like to try driving on that road.

However, some Facebook users very practically pointed out the potential damage to the car.

Damage to the car notwithstanding, it’s also quite dangerous ah.

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante / FB

