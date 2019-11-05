fbpx

BMW driver clashes with PMD rider on Enggor St, rider says he’s tired of S’porean drivers’ ‘bullsh*t’

Nobody in the right here.

Ashley Tan | November 29, 12:33 pm

Yet another kerfuffle between motorists and personal mobility devices (PMD) riders has occurred.

PMD rider allegedly punched car

In a video posted to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Nov. 28, one BMW driver apparently took issue with a PMD rider riding illegally on the road.

Both had apparently been travelling along Enggor Street in Tanjong Pagar.

Dashcam footage from the BMW showed the rider moving on the right side of the road, before a loud bump is heard and the car comes to a stop.

The driver alleged that the rider had punched the back of his car.

In the video, both men can be heard asking, “What’s wrong with you?”, before the rider, who appears to be Caucasian, said, “You were going to kill me!”

The driver angrily insists that PMDs should not be on the roads, while consistently mispronouncing “PMD” as “PDM”.

He warned the rider not to knock his car and said he would bring the rider to the police if he did not “behave himself”.

The rider backs off, saying he “won’t do this tomorrow”.

Verbal spat gets physical

Dashcam footage from another car nearby showed what occurred after the exchange.

The BMW driver aggressively used the car door to hit the face of the rider, when the rider was bent over to speak to driver.

The rider then set aside his PMD, forced open the door, and reached in to grab the driver.

The driver stated that the rider had allegedly “grab[bed] his neck and choke[d]” him.

In the driver’s account of the incident in the video’s caption though, he stated that he had been trying to open the door to check on his car.

The rider continued by saying, “You need to stay [in] your place. You don’t need to educate me.”

At this point, it seems numerous cars have piled up behind the BMW, and honking can be heard in the background.

The driver said there were cars behind, perhaps in an attempt to get the rider to let go.

The rider then stated that he’s in a “very good mood today”, and was not going to do anything to the driver.

However, the driver immediately flared up, and refused to leave his car when the rider asked if he wanted to come down.

Both men then declared that neither wanted to get in a fight, with the rider commenting that he was “f*cking tired of Singaporean drivers behaving like bullsh*t”.

As passers-by started to gather, the driver said that he needed to go, before shouting an angry “thank you” out of the window and driving off.

You can watch the full video here.

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante / FB

