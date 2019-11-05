I completed S$667 of holiday shopping without getting out of my HDB

If there’s one thing I have to thank the internet gods for, it’s online shopping (sorry memes, you come second).

It’s especially useful at this time of the year when I need to do loads of holiday shopping, which most of the time, includes me buying a wide range of things (e.g. beauty products, electronics, homeware stuff).

And who has the time to dart from shop to shop while meandering through the Orchard Road crowd right? No one.

This is so much better.

And by “this”, I mean going onto an online marketplace like Amazon.sg.

Recently launched in Singapore, Amazon.sg is basically an online Orchard Road with its endless variety of products.

Seriously, I can find everything there; games, homeware, cosmetics, pet food, and even condoms.

Click click click, that’s it.

In fact, I’m so grateful for the convenience of online shopping, I’m going to show you my 2019 holiday shopping list.

Gifts for myself

First, let me start with things I’m gonna gift myself.

Because y’know, self-love. <3

To Be Calm Peaceful Coconut Rain Mini Soy Candle

I feel about five per cent more relaxed just by reading the name of the product.

Imagine having a nice shower and drifting off to sleep to the scent of coconut rain after a long day at work. Yes.

KitchenAid ARTISAN Glass Blender in Almond Cream

Homg just look at this thing of beauty. I’ve been lusting over this blender ever since I started cooking years ago.

Imagine all the purees, cool cocktails, and homemade nut butter I can make with this.

No more achy arms from hand-blending. Also, no achy arms from having to lug this home if I were to buy it off the shelf.

SoundPEATS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

I’ve heard really good things about the earbuds from SoundPEATS, especially its audio quality.

And S$50 for it? Really great price.

Click and Grow Smart Garden 3

I don’t have green fingers. My bean sprouts (the one we all had to grow in primary school) died within a week.

The Smart Garden seems like a suitable option for plant-killing people like me. Maybe I’ll finally get to have homegrown basil and thyme.

Shopping for my family and friends

Now that I’m done with gifts for myself, it’s time to be a little more selfless and get stuff for my loved ones.

For my dad: Uppercut Deluxe Aftershave & Shave Cream

Uppercut is well-known for its deluxe pomade, but I don’t think that would be a good gift for my balding dad.

Since his facial hair outgrows his scalp hair, I’ll get the aftershave and shave cream for him, which I heard are equally amazing.

For my mom: Sukin Love Your Skin Pack

Since my mom’s always trying out different skincare products, I’ll gift her a new range to try.

Also, is that a 20 per cent discount I see??!!?

For my sister: The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company

This non-fiction book follows a business operation through the Mughal Empire, and is peppered with interesting bits of historical, political, and cultural insights.

I know, I know. It sounds like a social studies textbook. But to my history buff sister, this would be a fun read.

For my cousin: FIFA 20 – Standard Edition, PS4

This one’s for my football-loving, games-playing cousin. Nuff’ said.

For my colleague: BioFinest Maqui Berry Juice Powder

I was just browsing today’s lightning deals when I saw this. From S$19.90 to S$14.93!

Ideal for my health-conscious colleague who just started her pre-Christmas and Chinese New Year diet.

If you’re envious of my lightning deal, you can also score some lightning deals yourself if you keep your eyes peeled on this page. O_O (They change daily.)

For my best friend: Monopoly Game of Thrones Board Game

I don’t watch Game of Thrones (ya, ya, bite me), but I heard GoT fans go crazy over GoT merchandise.

My best friend is a GoT lover and nerdy game collector. Can’t wait to see her face when she opens her present.

For my friend: MQW Lantern Lamp

I almost wanted to get this for myself (and maybe I will), but I’ll get it for my practical friend instead.

It is a retractable table lamp which can be converted to a hanging light. Two lamps in one. She’ll be proud of me.

Free local delivery on Amazon

Great, both you and I made it through my holiday shopping.

Did I move my butt? No.

Did I have to haul everything from the stores back home? No.

The best thing is that I can even enjoy free local delivery with no minimum spending on eligible orders (available for a limited time period).

And my stuff will arrive within 2-3 days!

Besides the lightning deal I mentioned earlier, there’s also the upcoming and much-anticipated Black Friday sale, which means I can huat with even more savings when I do my second round of holiday shopping.

And because I’m so excited about the Black Friday sale, I’m gonna share some of the deals with you right now:

Beauty and personal care

Save up to 50% across brands such as Phyto, Neogen Lab, Rimmel, and more

Games

Save 25% on Nintendo Switch Lite – Grey

Save 44% on Pokémon Shield and Pokémon Sword

Save up to 50% on Hasbro Gaming, Nerf, Play-Doh, and more

Homeware

Save up to 40% off Nespresso Inissia

Save up to 45% off Tefal Frying Pans and Cookware

Save up to 33% off KitchenAid

Electronics

Save up to 49% off Anker Audio Products, Portable Chargers

Save up to 20% on Bose

Okay, now your turn to settle your holiday shopping with zero stress.

If you think all this sounds too good to be true, Amazon Prime members have it even better. They get many delivery perks, game perks, and access to Prime Video for just S$2.99 a month.

But if you can’t decide right now if you wanna part with the S$3, there’s also a 30-day free trial for you to try it out.

Crazy, I know.

