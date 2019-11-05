13 big-ticket items, such as Dyson Airwrap, robot vacuum, flights & more on Black Friday 2019 sale

Black Friday falls on Nov. 29 this year.

To make the most of it, here are 13 decent deals on popular items that you can check out, mostly while sitting in front of your computer.

To manage your expectations, however, you will probably have to fight for some of the limited deals, or be restricted to certain dates for your travels or staycations.

1) Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch

Gain City is currently retailing the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro at S$1,488 from now till Dec. 2, 2019.

That’s more than 30 per cent off from its usual price of S$2,188.

However, do note that this is the 2017 version without touch bar or touch ID.

There are also only 16 sets left, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one.

2) Microsoft Surface Go Y

If you’d like a more compact version of a laptop, consider getting the Microsoft Surface Go Y.

Shopee will retail the black type cover version for S$849 (usual price S$966) this Black Friday.

3) Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete

The Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete has cool features such as airwrap barrels in two different sizes, two kinds of smoothing brushes, a round volumising brush, and a pre-styling dryer.

This Black Friday, Shopee is retailing the Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete for S$609, about eight per cent off its usual price of S$665.

4) Apple Watch Series 5

Apart from displaying time, the Apple Watch Series 5 also has a built-in compass and a tracker for workouts and activities.

Gain City is currently retailing the watch at S$617, down from its usual price of S$649.

5) Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Another option is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.

It comes with bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a warranty of 12 months, among other features.

Shopee will be selling the watch at S$348 on Black Friday, which is 22 per cent off the usual price of S$448.

6) Nestlé NAN OPTIPRO Stage 3 Toddler Milk Formula

This isn’t exactly a big-ticket item, but hey, milk powder is expensive.

Good to get them on discount while you can.

The Nestle Nan OPTIPRO stage 3 toddler milk formula is suitable for toddlers aged 12 months and above.

Get yours on Amazon at S$33.90 this Black Friday, which is 15 per cent off the usual price of S$39.90.

7) Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee Maker

Coffee lovers will be able to get the Nespresso Essenza mini coffee maker at S$109.20 on Amazon this Black Friday, which is 35 per cent off the usual price of S$168.

8) Philips FC8795 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The Philips FC8795 robotic vacuum cleaner will retail for S$299 at Courts this Black Friday.

That’s about 45 per cent off the usual price of S$549 on the Courts website, and more than 33 per cent off the usual price of S$449 on the Philips website.

Each vacuum cleaner also comes with a warranty of two years.

9) LG Front Load Washer & Dryer

The LG FC1408R4W washing machine will retail for S$849 at Best Denki and Courts this Black Friday.

That’s almost 47 per cent off its usual price of S$1,599.

Sets bought from Courts come with free delivery while sets bought from Best Denki come with a free laundry bag.

10) Yves Saint Laurent Beauté in ION Orchard

From Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, customers will be able to enjoy 20 per cent off storewide with no minimum spend at the YSL Beaute store in ION Orchard.

11) Staycation at Capella Singapore

This Black Friday, Capella Singapore is offering a staycation package at 20 per cent off their Best Available Rate.

The package will also include S$100 resort credits to be utilised for dining treats during the stay, daily breakfast for two at The Knolls and complimentary guest benefits such as 24-hour access to the fitness centre.

The whole affair starts from S$584 per night (before taxes), though.

Do note that this deal is only valid for stays between Nov. 29, 2019 to March 31, 2020 only.

100 per cent payment is also required at time of booking.

12) Staycation at YOTELAIR

YOTELAIR at Jewel Changi Airport will be having 40 per cent off room rates for bookings made from now till Dec. 3, 2019.

There are three room sizes to choose from – Premium Queen, Premium Queen Accessible and Family.

The cheapest room roughly starts from S$119 (discounted price, before taxes) for Premium Queen rooms, with rates differing based on your month and day of stay.

Premium Queen

Premium Queen Accessible

Family

Rates are subject to immediate payment and are non-refundable, non-transferable and non-cancellable.

Do note that this deal is only valid for stays between now to Dec. 31, 2020.

Also, you can only check in after 6pm, and you’ll have to check out by 9am the next day.

13) Flight deals on Expedia Singapore

Finally, Expedia Singapore is having a bunch of Black Friday flight deals to locations such as Taipei, Shanghai, Seoul and more.

Flight prices start from S$221 to Hong Kong and go up to about S$1,397 to New York for the cheapest packages.

Prices will vary depending on airline and date of travel.

The promotion applies only to these selected bookings made from now till Dec. 2, 2019, for travel between now and March 31, 2020.