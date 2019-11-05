fbpx

Teen volunteer firefighter allegedly started 7 bushfires in Australia

He is charged with lighting the fires before going back to put them out with his colleagues.

Andrew Koay | November 27, 05:22 pm

As Australia continues to fight ferocious bushfires that have claimed lives and destroyed homes across multiple states, news has emerged of a volunteer firefighter being charged with arson.

According to CNA via AFPa 19-year-old is alleged to have deliberately lit seven blazes before doubling back later to help his colleagues put them out.

The offences allegedly took place on the far south coast of New South Wales between mid-October and late-November this year.

New South Wales is the state worst-hit by bushfires this year.

Arrested and granted bail

The latest fire the teenager is alleged to have started took place next to the Bega river on Tuesday (Nov. 26), according to AAP.

He was arrested at a nearby fire shed within two hours of the fire.

The man was charged at a local court on Nov. 27, where he was granted conditional bail to return to court on Dec. 17, 2019.

AAP reported that as part of his bail agreement, he is not permitted to possess any firefighting equipment or implements.

Six deaths, hundreds of homes lost

The Rural Fire Service (RFS) has stood the man down from his duties, saying that they have “zero tolerance” for arson.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons issued a statement calling the alleged behaviour “the ultimate betrayal of our own members, and of the broader community”

“Our members will be rightly angry that the alleged actions of one individual can tarnish the reputation and hard work of so many,” he said.

According to AFP, the fires have caused six deaths, the destruction of hundreds of homes, and the scorching of more than 1.5 million hectares of land.

On Wednesday (Nov. 27), 129 fires were still raging in the state of New South Wales.

AFP reports that several people have been arrested for arson in recent weeks.

This included a 51-year-old man who allegedly sparked a huge blaze in an attempt to protect his cannabis crop.

Top image by Sam Mooy via Getty Images

