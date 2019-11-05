fbpx

Arsenal sacks Unai Emery, Freddie Ljungberg to take over as interim head coach

Bad ebening.

Sulaiman Daud | November 29, 06:52 pm

Arsenal Football Club have sacked Unai Emery from his position as Head Coach.

In a statement issued on Nov. 29, the club said, “The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.”

Josh Kroenke, the son of club owner Stan Kroenke, thanked Emery and his colleagues and wished them well.

The club is currently looking for a new head coach.

In the interim, former Arsenal player Freddie Ljungberg will serve as the club’s head coach. Arsenal’s next match is away at Norwich.

Wenger’s replacement

Following successful spells at Sevilla and PSG, Emery was appointed Arsenal’s head coach in May 2018.

He replaced the legendary Arsene Wenger, who led the club for 22 years.

Emery was tipped to bring success to one of England’s biggest clubs, but a string of poor results in late 2019 put increasing pressure on his position.

His misery was compounded with a loss in the Europa League to Eintracht Frankfurt on Nov. 29 (morning, Singapore time).

Fan reaction on social media to Arsenal’s announcement summed up the frustrations of the fans, and their relief over his departure.

Top image from Getty Images.

