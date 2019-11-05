fbpx

Back

Recusal from financial matters not required for WP’s Low Thia Khiang & Sylvia Lim: AHTC

The WP MPs have filed an appeal.

Sulaiman Daud | November 30, 08:59 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) announced on Nov. 30 that it has voted not to compel Low Thia Khiang and Sylvia Lim to recuse themselves from financial matters.

Low and Lim, who are Members of Parliament from the Workers’ Party (WP), were absent from the recent quarterly meeting.

According to fellow WP MP and AHTC Chairman Faisal Manap, the vote was secret and the final tally was 17 to 1.

Parliamentary motion filed by DPM Heng

Previously on Nov. 5, during a session of Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat filed a motion calling on Low and Lim to recuse themselves from all financial matters in AHTC.

This was done after the High Court found in Oct. 2019 that they were liable for damages to AHTC and had been in breach of their fiduciary duties.

WP MPs Pritam Singh, Low Thia Khiang & Sylvia Lim found liable for AHTC damages, breach of duties

After hours of speeches and debate, the motion was passed by 52 to nine votes, with two abstentions.

All nine members of the WP in Parliament, both MPs and Non-Constituency MPs, voted against the motion.

During his speech on the matter, WP chief Pritam Singh mentioned that the town council would decide on whether any recusal would be necessary.

The motion, although passed by Parliament, was not legally binding.

On Nov. 11, the WP members and town councillors filed an appeal against the High Court’s ruling.

Related stories:

Pritam Singh rejects Indranee Rajah’s suggestion that WP has no ‘moral authority’ to question future cases of misconduct

Parliamentary motion on recusal of WP’s Low Thia Khiang & Sylvia Lim passed by 52 to 9 votes, 2 abstentions

WP’s Faisal Manap rejects Heng Swee Keat’s parliamentary motion, says he trusts Low Thia Khiang & Sylvia Lim

Top image by Sulaiman Daud.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore & Indonesian footballers reconcile after last-minute 'brawl' during SEA Games match

Truce.

November 30, 07:42 pm

S'porean researchers & policy analysts propose topping up 99-year HDB lease for S'poreans

They also propose that the government funds long-term rebuilding costs of ageing HDB flats every century.

November 30, 05:46 pm

'Chao ni ma' taxi driver fired by TransCab

Road menace.

November 30, 05:26 pm

M'cyclist & pillion rider, both 18, taken to hospital after accident at Elias Road on Nov. 29

The two were taken to hospital.

November 30, 04:56 pm

Futuristic 5-room Tampines BTO looks like it was renovated in 2049

Very nice.

November 30, 04:24 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close