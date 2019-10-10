New S’pore transport app Zipster to launch S$50-S$100/month unlimited rides plans in 2020

Zipster, a new transport app in Singapore, has been touted as an all-in-one app to “plan, book, pay for your daily commute and to enjoy travel deals”.

Launched on Sep. 16, the app shows users various transport options — including buses, trains, private hire cars, shared electric cars, shared bicycles, and even a bus pooling service — which you can choose to get from point A to point B.

Developed by start up mobilityX, Zipster is said to be the next disruptor in the public transport industry, as cost savings for taking public transport in Singapore appears to be on the cards to motivate the weaning off of private transportation.

Choose from public and private transport options

These are the operators and partners whose services can be found on Zipster:

All public transport operators in Singapore (public trains and buses)

Grab

Gojek

BlueSG

Anywheel

ShareTransport

What the app looks like

The app still looks rudimentary at first glance.

This is what you see upon opening Zipster:

You can toggle options for public transport (the icon with a bus symbol), Anywheel, and BlueSG to show the nearest bus stops and train stations, Anywheel shared bicycles, and BlueSG cars respectively.

Trip planning function

Zipster has a trip planning function.

You access it by keying in your destination in the search bar:

The app will calculate the most viable public transport routes and provide the cost and duration of the trip.

Aside from public transport options, Zipster also calculates how much taxi and private hire car rides will cost.

Do note that the private fare provided are base fares and do not include surcharge or any additional charges.

Taxi and private hire car trips must be booked outside of the Zipster app at the moment.

Once you choose a particular transport option, the app will walk you through each step of the trip.

What is particularly helpful for bus commuters are the coloured bus symbols to represent how crowded the buses are.

Problems in the app

There are still some kinks in the app that we identified when playing around with the app.

For one, some trips by bus register as S$0.00.

Additionally, both Hillion Mall and ION Orchard are located just outside Bukit Panjang MRT station and Orchard MRT station respectively, but the rail option doesn’t turn up if you search for a route from Hillion to ION Orchard.

Monthly transport subscription plans in 2020

What is more exciting is perhaps Zipster’s plan to provide monthly transport subscription plans in 2020.

These plans provide virtually unlimited free rides on buses and trains and discounted rides on ride-hailing services for a flat monthly fee.

According to CNA, Zipster aims to provide commuters with three to five different subscription plans which might cost between S$50 and S$100.

With these subscription plans, commuters can expect to save about 20 per cent on their transport expenditure.

For now, only the trip planning function appears to be the most useful part of the app.

If you want to use Zipster to pay for your public transport rides, you need to sign up for Zipster account and request for a Zipster card, which works like an EZ-Link card.

Users of the app can also buy discount vouchers for BlueSG, Gojek, and Anywheel in the app right now.

Top images via Zipster.