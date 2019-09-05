fbpx

Back

Alleged Yishun vandal who damaged police cameras & town council notice boards arrested

He was arrested within 24 hours.

Joshua Lee | September 5, 12:31 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

A 23-year-old man in Yishun was arrested on Sept. 3 for vandalising town council notice boards and police cameras.

Vandalised notice boards and cameras

According to a media release on Sept. 4, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received a report on Sept. 2 about vandalised notice boards at the void deck of Block 602 Yishun Street 61.

The notice boards belong to the town council.

Upon investigation, the police found that several police cameras in the same block were also vandalised.

Using police cameras and ground enquiries, the Woodlands Police Division managed to apprehend the culprit along Yishun Street 61, within 24 hours of the report.

To be charged on Sept. 5

The man will be charged in court on Sept. 5 with vandalism.

If found guilty, he can be fined not more than S$2,000, or jailed not more than three years.

If this is not his first offence, he will also be liable to between three to eight strokes of the cane.

Top image via Google Maps.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

New environment law compels businesses to reduce e-waste, packaging & food waste

Pulau Semakau is not a landfill but a land full of treasure now.

September 5, 12:21 pm

Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang opening at Compass One in Sengkang in Sept. 2019

Turning into a BBT mall.

September 5, 11:23 am

S'pore man counts 7 sheets in FairPrice tissue packet instead of 10, says he's 'shortchanged'

Really after the value.

September 5, 11:21 am

PM Lee's advice for future prime minister: Participate in society & don't wait to be invited to drink tea

PM Lee admonished: 'Read the newspapers!'

September 5, 06:38 am

'Do connections help you get ahead in S'pore?', PM Lee asked at SUSS Ministerial Forum 2019

'In Singapore, it's a very small place, you cannot bluff one.'

September 5, 06:13 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close