Alleged Yishun vandal who damaged police cameras & town council notice boards arrested

A 23-year-old man in Yishun was arrested on Sept. 3 for vandalising town council notice boards and police cameras.

Vandalised notice boards and cameras

According to a media release on Sept. 4, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received a report on Sept. 2 about vandalised notice boards at the void deck of Block 602 Yishun Street 61.

The notice boards belong to the town council.

Upon investigation, the police found that several police cameras in the same block were also vandalised.

Using police cameras and ground enquiries, the Woodlands Police Division managed to apprehend the culprit along Yishun Street 61, within 24 hours of the report.

To be charged on Sept. 5

The man will be charged in court on Sept. 5 with vandalism.

If found guilty, he can be fined not more than S$2,000, or jailed not more than three years.

If this is not his first offence, he will also be liable to between three to eight strokes of the cane.

Top image via Google Maps.