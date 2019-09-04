fbpx

‘Ghost’ spotted at Yishun car park is actually student dressed up for video project

At least it looked believable.

Fasiha Nazren | September 4, 07:47 pm

Supernatural sightings are rare and thrilling at the same time.

‘Ghost’ spotted in Yishun

Which is why when the opportunity presented itself to someone named Meko, she managed to get a video recording of the apparent ghost sighting and submitted it to Stomp.

Here’s the video:

And here’s the ghost, in case you missed it.

Screenshot from STOMP

She apparently saw the ghost at a multistorey car park in Yishun.

Spooked comments

The tweet, which was first shared on Sept. 3, has since garnered more than 700 retweets and over 400 likes.

And it seems like Meko wasn’t the only one who was spooked by the ghost.

Turns out to be video project

But here’s something that will put your mind at ease: What Meko had seen wasn’t a ghost — it was just a normal human dressed up as a ghost.

In a tweet by @kiisamii, she debunked the sighting and said that her friend was merely dressed as a ghost for a video project.

And if you’re interested to see how their project turned out, you can watch it here:

Top image screenshot via @stompsingapre and @kiisamii

