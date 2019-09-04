‘Ghost’ spotted at Yishun car park is actually student dressed up for video project

Supernatural sightings are rare and thrilling at the same time.

‘Ghost’ spotted in Yishun

Which is why when the opportunity presented itself to someone named Meko, she managed to get a video recording of the apparent ghost sighting and submitted it to Stomp.

Here’s the video:

Stomper Meko spotted a creepy figure at the multi-storey carpark at Block 317 Yishun Avenue 9 on Monday night (Sep 2)😱😱😱 [WATCH TILL THE END] For more short videos: https://t.co/pKOkLBRbmU pic.twitter.com/Cx5FdHE4VG — Stomp Singapore (@stompsingapore) September 3, 2019

And here’s the ghost, in case you missed it.

She apparently saw the ghost at a multistorey car park in Yishun.

Spooked comments

The tweet, which was first shared on Sept. 3, has since garnered more than 700 retweets and over 400 likes.

And it seems like Meko wasn’t the only one who was spooked by the ghost.

Turns out to be video project

But here’s something that will put your mind at ease: What Meko had seen wasn’t a ghost — it was just a normal human dressed up as a ghost.

In a tweet by @kiisamii, she debunked the sighting and said that her friend was merely dressed as a ghost for a video project.

sorry to accidentally scare yall but it was just a video shoot for a friends project!!!!! heres the behind the scenes HAHAHAHHAHAHAH https://t.co/X3YDo5Z0b2 pic.twitter.com/o1jBEHNjvo — tökyo (@kiisamii) September 3, 2019

And if you’re interested to see how their project turned out, you can watch it here:

Top image screenshot via @stompsingapre and @kiisamii