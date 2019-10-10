1-for-1 Xing Fu Tang bubble tea at Compass One from Sep. 13-15, 2019
Chiong.
Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang will be opening its third outlet on September 13, 2019, at Compass One.
Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang opening at Compass One in Sengkang in Sept. 2019
As part of their opening, the store will be having a one-for-one promotion on their bubble teas from September 13 – 15.
However, the promotion is only valid to the first 100 cups per day, so you’ll have to head down early for it.
The Compass One store opens from 11am – 10pm.
Besides Compass One, Xing Fu Tang also has outlets at Century Square and Takashimaya.
Famed for its brown sugar boba milk tea and freshly cooked pearls, the chain arrived in Singapore to much fanfare.
Top image via Xing Fu Tang/Facebook and @jesssicakfk on Instagram
