Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang opening at Compass One in Sengkang in Sept. 2019

Turning into a BBT mall.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 5, 11:23 am

Compass One in Sengkang will welcome a number of new tenants in the upcoming weeks.

Besides Boon Tong Kee, those who live and work in the northeast can look forward to another bubble tea outlet too.

Boon Tong Kee chicken rice chain opening soon at Compass One in Sengkang

Xing Fu Tang opens in September

Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang will be opening its third outlet at basement level one in September.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

The outlet is located next to Guardian.

Other bubble tea stores in the mall include LiHo Tea, Gong Cha, and Koi.

Cup Walker is found right outside the mall near the side of the MRT station.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

Third Xing Fu Tang outlet in Singapore

Xing Fu Tang is known for its stir-fried brown sugar pearls, which are made from scratch in the store.

First look at Xing Fu Tang S’pore’s menu, opening at Tampines on June 28, 2019

Currently, Xing Fu Tang has two outlets, one in Century Square at Tampines and another at Takashimaya in Orchard.

It was previously reported that the brand intends to open four outlets in total this year.

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin. 

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

