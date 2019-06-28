Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang opening at Compass One in Sengkang in Sept. 2019
Turning into a BBT mall.
Compass One in Sengkang will welcome a number of new tenants in the upcoming weeks.
Besides Boon Tong Kee, those who live and work in the northeast can look forward to another bubble tea outlet too.
Xing Fu Tang opens in September
Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang will be opening its third outlet at basement level one in September.
The outlet is located next to Guardian.
Other bubble tea stores in the mall include LiHo Tea, Gong Cha, and Koi.
Cup Walker is found right outside the mall near the side of the MRT station.
Third Xing Fu Tang outlet in Singapore
Xing Fu Tang is known for its stir-fried brown sugar pearls, which are made from scratch in the store.
Currently, Xing Fu Tang has two outlets, one in Century Square at Tampines and another at Takashimaya in Orchard.
It was previously reported that the brand intends to open four outlets in total this year.
