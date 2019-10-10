Woman who survived 9/11 now in S’pore, shares what it was like in World Trade Centre

Judith Francis-Wertenbroch was in the World Trade Centre when the hijacked planes hit the towers.

Francis-Wertenbroch, in her 50s, moved to Singapore two years ago when she was offered a job here.

In an interview with The Straits Times, she shared her 9/11 experience and opened up about how she had to cope with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the event.

Was going down the stairs when the plane hit

According to ST, she went in to the office earlier at around 8:40am.

As she was walking into her building, she shared that she saw something “headed towards (her) building” but could not see it very well.

It was only after she saw the North Tower exploding that she immediately realised there was something wrong.

She promptly headed for the stairs with her colleagues.

And as she was going from the 86th floor to the 85th, the second plane hit the South Tower.

She described the scene at that time:

“The sound emitted was so sharp, of steel cutting steel. As the plane entered and exited the building, it felt like thousands of elephants thundering through.”

Survived, but the recovery would take years

After the plane crashed into the South Tower, glass and other debris also reportedly got into her eyes. Thankfully, she was alive and managed to make it down the stairs.

When outside, she told ST that the entire place was in disarray.

There were pieces of furniture, dead bodies and thousands of sheets of papers “fluttering down”.

After this incident, she was subsequently diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

She would have panic and anxiety attacks several times a day, and felt like nobody could truly understand the pain she was going through.

Importance of making critical decisions

Currently, she shared that she is coping better.

However, through sharing her experience, she hopes for people to become more aware of how to respond to emergency situations.

Citing how many Singaporeans “seem to think terror attacks cannot happen here”, Francis-Wertenbroch noted the importance of knowing how to make critical decisions in times like these.

Top photo from Getty Images, Robert J Fisch.