Woman, 51, found dead in koi pond at Hillview Avenue condominium

Pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashley Tan | September 2, 04:43 pm

A 51-year-old woman was found dead at The Petals, a condominium at Hillview Avenue on Sept. 2, 2019.

Found in a koi pond

The police revealed that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 7:02am, at the condominium located at 97 Hillview Avenue.

The woman was found motionless in the koi pond, which is apparently waist-deep, and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A resident who stays in an apartment near the pond, Surabhi Madan, said she did not hear any commotion in the morning, according to The Straits Times

Madan only realised something was up when the police arrived in the morning.

She told ST the police asked if they saw any unusual movements in the morning, but they had not.

It was not specified who the police questioned other than Madan.

Madan added that she was not able to identify the deceased woman, as the police had covered her face with a white sheet.

Police investigations are currently ongoing. 

Mothership has contacted the police for comment.

Top photo from Google Maps Streetview.

