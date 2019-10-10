S’poreans without VEP by Oct. 1, 2019 can use confirmation slip to enter JB without getting fined

If you frequent Johor Bahru but have yet to complete the registration for the new Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP), you are not alone.

Many Singaporeans, perhaps in the thousands, have encountered issues with the registration process, mere weeks before the VEP is due to be enforced on Oct. 1.

Vehicles entering Johor after Oct. 1 without registering for the VEP will incur a penalty of RM150 (S$49.30).

Registration process filled with problems

In 2017, Malaysia announced that all foreign-registered vehicles entering the country will need a VEP.

After implementation was delayed on several occasions, Malaysia’s Transport Ministry announced in April 2019 that the VEP will be enforced from Oct. 1.

However, despite the claim that the registration process is a “simple three-step action“, the reality is that there are many complications.

Motorists have experienced difficulties logging into the website, with many complaining that the website was down or had trouble loading.

CNA also reported that attempts to resolve these issues via the VEP hotline or email were ineffective, due to a lack of response.

Users also had problems securing appointment slots, despite some registering months ago.

However, as of Sep. 20, appointment slots in October appear to have opened up, according to Motorist.sg.

Drivers can use confirmation slip to cross the border

Another issue is that the VEP collection takes place in Johor, leaving motorists curious on what will happen if they have not collected their VEP before Oct. 1.

Under normal circumstances, motorists who fail to register for the VEP will be liable for a fine of around S$49.

However, CNA reported that some motorists have received an email from the authorities, clarifying that drivers who have registered for the VEP need not pay the fine, as long as they have a confirmation slip.

“You may use confirmation slip as substitute to the VEP RFID tag… Until then, you can continue to enter Malaysia as you usually do,” read the email.

An image posted on MyCarForum by User Maskedrider supported this statement, claiming that “no payment or collection of VEP necessary until further notice,” after registration is complete.

However, it is not clear how long motorists will be allowed to cross the border with just the confirmation slip alone.

Drivers intending to head into Johor are still advised to complete the VEP registration as soon as possible.

Top image from LTA and MyCarForum.