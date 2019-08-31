American Catholic school bans Harry Potter books over fears of ‘evil spirits’

A school in Nashville, Tennessee has banned the Harry Potter books over fears of “evil spirits”.

According to the Tennessean, the popular young adult fantasy series launched in 1997 was removed from the library of St. Edward Catholic School after a decision by its pastor, Reverend Dan Reehill.

Curses and spells in the series are apparently real

Reehill told the Tennessean:

“These books present magic as both good and evil, which is not true, but in fact a clever deception. The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.”

He added that he consulted “several exorcists” in the U.S. and Rome, Italy, and was advised to remove the books from the school.

According to CBS News, Rebecca Hammell, the superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Nashville, confirmed that Reehil did send the email.

While the Catholic Church does not hold an official position on JK Rowling’s book and movie franchise, she said that each pastor has the canonical authority to make such decisions for his parish school.

Hammell added: “He’s well within his authority to act in that manner.”

The Potter series by the British author has been repeatedly banned from schools in the US and Britain, mostly for allegedly promoting satanic values or black magic.

Top image from Harry Potter’s Facebook page.