US lawmakers’ support of ‘violent crimes’ in Hong Kong insult freedom, democracy & human rights: Beijing

China has hit back at the United States for the introduction of a bill that seeks to stop tear gas sale to Hong Kong on Tuesday, Sep. 10.

The bill was introduced by a group of congressional representatives.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the bill, if passed, would ban U.S. companies from exporting non-lethal crowd control items like tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets to Hong Kong.

But the process in which a bill is passed into law after getting introduced in congress remains long.

some hk friends asking me if the US has passed the hong kong human rights and democracy act yet. this graphic shows the path a bill needs to travel in order to become a law in the united states. the HKHRDA is still at the green section. ("committee assignment.") pic.twitter.com/mpBTtdKTyh — wilfred chan (@wilfredchan) September 10, 2019

Hua: Is the U.S. planning to keep the equipment for their own use?

In a regular press conference held on Wednesday, Sep. 11, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying asked sarcastically if the U.S. congressmen were “planning to keep the anti-riot equipment for themselves so they could use it to deal with problems at home”.

She later asked rhetorically if the American congressmen would maintain the “same level of benevolence” should the “violent crimes” in Hong Kong happen in the U.S. too.

Hua: U.S. lawmakers’ behaviour an insult to freedom and democracy

Hua further denounced the “stark hypocrisy and double standards” exhibited by the U.S. lawmakers, whom she said were openly disregarding the “mainstream public opinion of ending violence and chaos”.

U.S. lawmakers, while “beautifying the violent criminal offences as [a] fight for human rights and freedom”, are defaming the Hong Kong police by calling their forbearance and restraint “overuse of force” as well, she said.

And in doing so, there is “no worse insult to freedom, democracy and human rights”, Hua added.

She also said it is because of the support that some U.S. politicians give to the Hong Kong protesters that the latter are “so reckless and unscrupulous”.

Hua: Press freedom in Hong Kong is laughable

Hua also called out the “so-called press freedom” in Hong Kong, saying it is “nearing absurdity”.

Instead, she said Russian media reports provide true, unbiased coverage of the protests, saying demonstrators’ were captured on camera holding umbrellas with knives hidden inside, and throwing petrol bombs.

“The reports said that some were carrying out terrorist and criminal activities under the cover of freedom and democracy,” she asserted.

In addition, she said the “root cause” of the violence in Hong Kong currently lies with the “malicious forces behind the scenes”.

She also reiterated Beijing’s oft-stated stance, that Hong Kong’s affairs are purely China’s internal affairs, and that no foreign actor has any right to interfere.

You can read the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s full response here.

United Nations: Hong Kong police defying clear guidelines on how non-lethal weapons should be used

Previously on Aug. 13, the United Nations Human Rights Office issued a press briefing accusing the Hong Kong police of not following international norms and standards in their use of weapons.

“Officials can be seen firing tear gas canisters into crowded, enclosed areas and directly at individual protesters on multiple occasions, creating a considerable risk of death or serious injury,” they said.

In addition, they urged the Hong Kong authorities to “act with restraint”.

