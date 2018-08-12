Robbie, beloved 15-year-old resident cat at NTU, dies from sudden morning attack by 3 stray dogs

Robbie was a cat who was most commonly seen lazing around the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) campus.

Affectionately known as “Unker Robbie” to his humans, the green-eyed kitty is the mascot of the NTU Cat Management Network (CMU), a club dedicated to “all things cat-related” in NTU, according to its bio on Instagram.

Sadly, Robbie was unable to outlive the hoomans he lorded over.

According to the CMU in a post on September 7, he was attacked by stray dogs and died from his injuries.

He passed away on Saturday, September 7, at the age of 15.

Loves to eat and laze around

In an obituary post that detailed his life as a campus cat since he was a kitten, Robbie was described as one who enjoyed lazing around the dormitories — usually near the Hall 2 signboard — while waiting for his meals.

He liked his meals so much he always ran towards the person calling him or the sound of dry food shaking, making him the cat that was easiest to spot in the Hall 2 cluster, CMU said.

Robbie was also known for his ginormous appetite — he almost devoured a full can of wet food by himself.

His talent was put to use by CMU feeders who “could always count on him to finish any leftovers”.

But being an “uncle”, Robbie amusingly “grumbled” by meowing each time he was made to walk to his food.

Even so, the “temptation (of the yummy food) was too great for him to resist”, the CMU wrote in its tribute to him.

“Easy-going and optimistic attitude” an inspiration

Robbie was also friendly with everyone and anyone who tried to pat him.

In addition, just seeing everyone’s “favourite lepak unker” relax and enjoy his food was enough to take all all the stress away, CMU wrote.

His “easy-going” ways and “optimistic” attitude towards life remains an inspiration to the students, who said they will always remember him.

What a cat.

You can read the entire post and hear Unker Robbie meowing for his food here:

RIP, Unker Robbie — you will be dearly missed by generations of NTU graduates.

Top image adapted via @ntucmn