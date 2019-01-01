UK ruling party MP dramatically walks across Parliament floor to join opposition party

It was a scene that might have seemed out-of-this-world for a Singaporean observer.

On the afternoon of Sep. 3 (early morning Sep. 4 Singapore time), the Parliament of the UK was in session.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the Conservative Party was giving a speech in the House of Commons, updating the MPs on the recent G7 Summit, reported the Guardian.

However, he also devoted a large part of that speech to Brexit — the impending departure of the UK from the European Union (EU).

Crossing the floor

As Johnson was speaking, Phillip Lee, an MP from his own party, made his move.

He dramatically walked across the floor of the House, and sat down on a bench occupied by MPs from the opposition Liberal Democrat Party, with Johnson continuing his speech.

Johnson, sounding surprised, interrupted his speech to wish his “honourable friend all the best”.

The Liberal Democrats released a statement from Lee on their website, explaining why he left the Conservatives:

“This Conservative Government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways. It is putting lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily and it is wantonly endangering the integrity of the United Kingdom.”

Lee, who previously served as a junior justice minister under PM Theresa May, added that he is “dismayed” by what the Conservative Party has become.

Losing the majority in Parliament

Lee’s defection is significant, as the Conservative government has now lost its de facto working majority in Parliament.

Following a by-election in Aug. 2, which was won by the Liberal Democrats, the Conservatives counted 310 MPs.

They formed an alliance with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in Northern Ireland for a total of 320 MPs.

This was just one more seat than the rest of the MPs in Parliament, from various other opposition parties and independents, at 319.

Now with Lee crossing the floor, the Conservatives are technically outnumbered.

What does the UK want?

Here’s a quick summary of what’s going on in British politics right now:

Following a referendum in 2016, a small majority of the British public voted to leave the EU.

Then-Prime Minister David Cameron resigned. Theresa May replaced him, then tried to negotiate a deal setting various conditions for the UK’s departure, in areas such as trade, citizen’s rights, and the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

However Parliament, including members of May’s own party, repeatedly rejected her various deals.

May then stepped down and Johnson took over, promising that the UK will leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

But various MPs, including some Conservatives, are (validly) concerned that leaving without a deal will hurt the British economy.

Johnson has pledged to call a general election if Parliament blocks his attempt to take the UK out of the EU by Oct. 31.

Basically, the only thing certain in Britain right now is there’s more drama to come.

Top image from BBC’s YouTube channel.