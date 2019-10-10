fbpx

Hong Kong cafe Tsui Wah opens 2-storey outlet at The Heeren

Mandy How | September 17, 05:27 pm

Tsui Wah was received with open arms and long queues when it arrived in Singapore in June 2018.

Hong Kong-style tea house Tsui Wah opening at Clarke Quay on June 15, 2018

Even as the hour-long queues have dwindled at its Clarke Quay outlet, the eatery has opened another one at The Heeren.

Photo by Mandy How

And it’s a two-storey space to boot.

Photo by Mandy How

The lower floor was closed on a Tuesday afternoon.

Photo by Mandy How

According to The Straits Times, the 4,800 sq ft space can seat 192.

Alfresco and quick service dining areas are also available.

Brought in by Jumbo Group, the Hong Kong cafe is known for its condensed milk buns and milk tea.

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

The brand has over 60 outlets in Hong Kong, Macau and China.

Address:
The Heeren
260 Orchard Road #02-02, Singapore 238855

Opening Hours:  10:30am – 10:30pm (Last order at 9:45pm)

Top image by Mandy How

