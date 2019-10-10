Hong Kong cafe Tsui Wah opens 2-storey outlet at The Heeren

Events
Tsui Wah was received with open arms and long queues when it arrived in Singapore in June 2018.
Hong Kong-style tea house Tsui Wah opening at Clarke Quay on June 15, 2018
Even as the hour-long queues have dwindled at its Clarke Quay outlet, the eatery has opened another one at The Heeren.
And it’s a two-storey space to boot.
The lower floor was closed on a Tuesday afternoon.
According to The Straits Times, the 4,800 sq ft space can seat 192.
Alfresco and quick service dining areas are also available.
Brought in by Jumbo Group, the Hong Kong cafe is known for its condensed milk buns and milk tea.
The brand has over 60 outlets in Hong Kong, Macau and China.
Address:
The Heeren
260 Orchard Road #02-02, Singapore 238855
Opening Hours: 10:30am – 10:30pm (Last order at 9:45pm)
