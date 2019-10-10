fbpx

Thailand might allow each household to grow 6 marijuana plants for legal sale

Passing the bill is one party's top priority.

Andrew Koay | September 14, 01:40 pm

Thailand’s parliament is set to discuss the merits of allowing Thais to grow cannabis at home.

According to Reuters, this comes after the Bhumjaithai Party — the third-largest party in the country’s ruling coalition — proposed a draft law that would allow up to six marijuana plants per household.

This latest development also follows the legalisation of cannabis for medicinal purposes and research less than a year ago.

Recreational users of cannabis in Thailand still face tough penalties, which include up to 10 years in prison for possession of the drug.

A senior lawmaker within the party intimated that the proposed law would not make recreational use legal, according to Reuters.

Supachai Jaisamut, who is also in charge of the health ministry, said: “The principle is for medical use, you can have it at home for ailments, but not smoke it on the street.”

He also added that the law would allow the sale of cannabis plants to licensed institutions under the supervision of an institute for that purpose.

Each plant can potentially generate 70,000 baht (S$3,019).

State agencies would buy the plants from rural areas of Thailand and giving each family 420,000 baht (S$18,114).

“Top priority”

According to The Bangkok Post, the Bhumjaithai Party won much of its support in the elections earlier this year due to its pledge to legalise the use of cannabis.

Supachai was quoted as saying that the draft law is the party’s “top priority”.

He also believes that should the law pass “it will greatly benefit the people”.

Marijuana has been characterised as the new cash crop.

Thailand was the first Southeast Asian country to legalise the medical use of cannabis in December 2018, while Asia’s first marijuana clinic opened in Bangkok in June 2019.

The Thais have so far led the way in tapping this market, as other Southeast Asian countries — such as Malaysia, Laos, and the Philippines — have only discussed the possibility of legalising the drug.

Meanwhile in Yishun, two Singaporeans were arrested on Sep. 9 for growing the cannabis plant at home.

2 S’poreans arrested for growing cannabis in Yishun

Top image from Drew Taylor via Unsplash

