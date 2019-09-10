fbpx

Back

Secondary school teacher jailed for kissing 14-year-old student on lips. Twice.

He invited her to dinner at a Japanese restaurant and kissed her afterwards.

Julia Yeo | September 3, 05:14 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

A 35-year-old male teacher was sentenced on Sept. 3, 2019 for six months’ jail after kissing a 14-year old female student twice on the lips.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of sexually exploiting a young person, CNA reported.

Teacher-in-charge of CCA

The secondary school teacher, who cannot be named due to a gag order, previously taught at an unidentified secondary school.

He was in charge of the co-curricular activity (CCA) which the victim was attending, and got closer to the victim during the period.

According to The New Paper, the teacher had exchanged text messages with the victim before the incident.

The pair also went out a few times together outside of school activities, first for a haircut and coffee on July 18, 2018, followed by tea together on July 24.

Kissed her twice on the same night

On July 28, the teacher was chaperoning a group of students, including the victim, on an outing to watch a play.

Afterwards, the teacher asked the victim to have dinner with him, which she agreed to.

He had apparently requested her to sit beside him after dinner, and placed his arm around her before leaning in to kiss her lips.

The prosecution stated that the victim was “nervous and shocked” and felt “embarrassed and scared”.

Unsure of how to react, she burst out laughing.

After that, she requested to go home.

However, he kissed her again at a flight of stairs, rendering her speechless.

The teacher accompanied the victim part of the way to her father’s home.

Confided in another teacher

The victim later told another teacher about the incident, saying that she had been kissed a few times by the perpetrator without her consent.

A female teacher at the victim’s school lodged a police report approximately a month later, and he was arrested shortly after.

For his offence, he could have been jailed up to five years and fined up to S$10,000 under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The teacher has been suspended from his duties since September 2018 and is no longer teaching at the school, TNP revealed.

Cover image via Green Chameleon/Unsplash

About Julia Yeo

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore Public Transport Council will allow fare hikes of up to 7% in 2019 fare review exercise

Public transport operators have until Sep. 23 to submit their applications.

September 3, 05:00 pm

MFA travel advisory: S'poreans going to North Korea reminded country 'remains unpredictable'

Going to North Korea means letting the country earn your money, which means financing the regime.

September 3, 04:49 pm

S$100 billion to fight climate change could come from borrowing, reserves & ministry budgets

Money from various sources.

September 3, 04:05 pm

Reading the news is not enough if you want to make sense of world events

Here's how you can keep up.

September 3, 03:57 pm

Smoker allegedly fined near 313 Somerset for smoking outside faded yellow box

The authorities have since April this year been clamping down on errant smoking.

September 3, 03:23 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close