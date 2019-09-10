Secondary school teacher jailed for kissing 14-year-old student on lips. Twice.

A 35-year-old male teacher was sentenced on Sept. 3, 2019 for six months’ jail after kissing a 14-year old female student twice on the lips.

Advertisement

He pleaded guilty to one charge of sexually exploiting a young person, CNA reported.

Teacher-in-charge of CCA

The secondary school teacher, who cannot be named due to a gag order, previously taught at an unidentified secondary school.

He was in charge of the co-curricular activity (CCA) which the victim was attending, and got closer to the victim during the period.

According to The New Paper, the teacher had exchanged text messages with the victim before the incident.

The pair also went out a few times together outside of school activities, first for a haircut and coffee on July 18, 2018, followed by tea together on July 24.

Advertisement

Kissed her twice on the same night

On July 28, the teacher was chaperoning a group of students, including the victim, on an outing to watch a play.

Afterwards, the teacher asked the victim to have dinner with him, which she agreed to.

He had apparently requested her to sit beside him after dinner, and placed his arm around her before leaning in to kiss her lips.

The prosecution stated that the victim was “nervous and shocked” and felt “embarrassed and scared”.

Unsure of how to react, she burst out laughing.

After that, she requested to go home.

However, he kissed her again at a flight of stairs, rendering her speechless.

The teacher accompanied the victim part of the way to her father’s home.

Advertisement

Confided in another teacher

The victim later told another teacher about the incident, saying that she had been kissed a few times by the perpetrator without her consent.

A female teacher at the victim’s school lodged a police report approximately a month later, and he was arrested shortly after.

For his offence, he could have been jailed up to five years and fined up to S$10,000 under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The teacher has been suspended from his duties since September 2018 and is no longer teaching at the school, TNP revealed.

Advertisement

Cover image via Green Chameleon/Unsplash