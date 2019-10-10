Taxi driver, 72, fatally hit woman, 66, in Queensway after he blacked out as tumour in his liver ruptured

A state coroner revealed on Sep. 18 after an inquiry that a fatal accident right outside Queensway Shopping Centre, involving a taxi driver, had been an “unfortunate traffic misadventure”.

In March earlier this year, How Yuen Fah had been driving his taxi along Queensway when he suddenly plowed into pedestrians at a traffic crossing, one of whom was an elderly woman.

She did not survive the impact.

First experienced pain in abdomen

An inquiry found that How started driving at around 6:30pm on March 22, 2019.

At the start of his shift, the cabby felt fine, and did not feel sick or tired, reported The Straits Times.

After picking up three passengers at a taxi stand at Bishan Road, the 72-year-old felt a sharp pain in his abdomen that eventually disappeared.

However, the pain appeared again when he was travelling along Commonwealth Avenue West towards Queensway.

How also felt pain in his neck, was breaking out in cold sweat, and his vision became blurry.

He then applied medicated oil to his forehead and nose.

Blacked out and crashed into pedestrians

Along Queensway, How came to a stop at the junction of Jalan Bukit Merah when the traffic lights turned red.

According to ST, he then signalled to turn right, before falling unconscious.

This was when the taxi beat the red light and abruptly turned, crashing into pedestrians crossing the road.

When How awoke, he realised his windscreen was cracked and he had already reached the junction of Alexandra Road.

He again experienced pain at the right side of his stomach, and the front seat passenger was also shouting at him.

How was completely unaware his vehicle had collided with pedestrians.

Dashcam footage of the incident can be seen in this video by Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

Cabby had liver cancer and tumour that ruptured

How’s taxi hit at least three people.

One of them was 66-year-old Tng Yew Huay, who eventually succumbed to her head injuries at National University Hospital (NUH) at 9:20pm on the same day.

The rest of the pedestrians survived.

How was subsequently admitted to NUH as well, where a scan revealed the cabby had a ruptured tumour in his liver.

After undergoing surgery and medical investigations, the doctors discovered that the cabby had hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Doctors confirmed that the rupturing of the tumour had caused severe bleeding in the abdomen, leading to a loss of blood flow to the brain, causing How to black out.

Prior to the incident, How did not know he had a tumour in his liver.

State coroner Kamala Ponnampalam has since clarified that with the medical evidence following the incident, no foul play was suspected in Tng’s death, reported ST.

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante / FB