Tan Chuan-Jin tweets ‘satire is NOT fake news’ after promoting community centre event with #Clickbait

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has inadvertently weighed in on the ongoing online controversy surrounding a Facebook post by the Media Literacy Council (MLC) that, among other things, classified clickbait and satire as fake news.

Promoted community centre event using #clickbait

On September 6, Tan put out a tweet and an Instagram post promoting an event at Kampong Ubin Community centre with the heading “BEAUTIFUL MODELS!” and #Clickbait.

The event featured plastic models of tanks and aircraft, and a donation drive for SHINE Children and Youth Services.

BEAUTIFUL MODELS!!#Clickbait Come by tomorrow, Saturday, 7 Sep at Kg Ubi CC to view incredible models on displays (sorry! Plastic models of tanks and aircraft etc….not Victoria Secret et al…😬 🤷🏻‍♂️) and also… https://t.co/S49v0Qt5kE — Tan Chuan-Jin (@chuanjin1) September 6, 2019

Netizen points out that clickbait is fake news

This drew a netizen’s reply on Twitter, who pointed out that clickbait had been classified as fake news by the MLC.

Which was then re-tweeted by Tan.

Tan further responded with the following reply, pointing out that clickbait can be based on actual events, and that satire is not fake news:

In case you need a refresher, here’s what the initial Facebook post on fake news by MLC stated:

Top image collage from MLC Facebook, Tan Chuan-Jin Instagram and Twitter