Tan Chuan-Jin tweets ‘satire is NOT fake news’ after promoting community centre event with #Clickbait
The Speaker of Parliament weighs in.
Upsurge
Upsurge
Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has inadvertently weighed in on the ongoing online controversy surrounding a Facebook post by the Media Literacy Council (MLC) that, among other things, classified clickbait and satire as fake news.
Promoted community centre event using #clickbait
On September 6, Tan put out a tweet and an Instagram post promoting an event at Kampong Ubin Community centre with the heading “BEAUTIFUL MODELS!” and #Clickbait.
The event featured plastic models of tanks and aircraft, and a donation drive for SHINE Children and Youth Services.
BEAUTIFUL MODELS!!#Clickbait
Come by tomorrow, Saturday, 7 Sep at Kg Ubi CC to view incredible models on displays (sorry! Plastic models of tanks and aircraft etc….not Victoria Secret et al…😬 🤷🏻♂️) and also… https://t.co/S49v0Qt5kE
— Tan Chuan-Jin (@chuanjin1) September 6, 2019
View this post on Instagram
BEAUTIFUL MODELS!! #Clickbait Come by tomorrow, Saturday, 7 Sep at Kg Ubi CC to view incredible models on displays (sorry! Plastic models of tanks and aircraft etc….not Victoria Secret et al…😬 🤷🏻♂️) and also donate for SHINE Children and Youth Services! Loads of unbuilt new models donated by public and companies so that you can purchase them at attractive prices. All proceeds to charity! I’d bring along some of my models too for display. Not much to shout about but oh well…. #SGCares #K4K Kits for Kids version 4
Netizen points out that clickbait is fake news
This drew a netizen’s reply on Twitter, who pointed out that clickbait had been classified as fake news by the MLC.
Which was then re-tweeted by Tan.
Tan further responded with the following reply, pointing out that clickbait can be based on actual events, and that satire is not fake news:
In case you need a refresher, here’s what the initial Facebook post on fake news by MLC stated:
Related stories:
Media Literacy Council says satire & clickbait are fake news, S’poreans call MLC out for fake news
Media Literacy Council removes post saying satire is fake news, says sorry for ‘confusion’ caused
Prominent S’pore online commentators slam MLC’s apology for ‘satire = fake news’ post
Top image collage from MLC Facebook, Tan Chuan-Jin Instagram and Twitter
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.