Man finds IV needle with dried blood at Tampines playground, warns parents to be vigilant

Be careful.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 17, 04:16 pm

A man found an intravenous cannula at a playground in Tampines.

He then took to Facebook to caution parents to be careful when allowing their children to play at the playground.

IV needle found with dried blood

The man who found the needle, Muhammad Alamin, wrote on Sep. 15 to remind parents to check the playground for any hazards after he personally found an IV needle at the playground near Blk 207 Tampines Street 21.

He said that he picked the needle up and covered it with a piece of tissue paper.

Photo by Muhammad Alamin.
Photo by Muhammad Alamin.

He also observed traces of dried blood and other items left behind at the playground.

Right across the road from the playground are two primary schools, Yumin Primary and Chong Zheng Primary School.

Younger students may pop by the playground after school and might injure themselves during play, especially if they are barefooted.

Alamin also shared that he found items such as syringes and used condoms at playgrounds before.

He used to be a teacher.

He urged parents to check the area before allowing their children to roam freely at playgrounds.

The post has since garnered more than 1,500 shares.

Here’s the full post:

This was what the post said:

Dearest parents. I know your children are excited to play, especially at playgrounds. But please please please.. Please check the playground for hazards. Found this on the playground. Imagine a kid falling and accidentally poked them, or if a curious kid picks it up and plays with it..

BLK 207 TAMPINES Playground

#safetyfirst #parenting #playgrounds

*edited below*
Yes, tube is flexible . Plastic (the blue part) was broken, covered by the tissue that I was wrapping it with, so get poked by that and what was near it. Also traces of dried blood and other things which were not taken. What made it dangerous was that when I picked it up, the broken part was pointing upwards, needless to say, anyone barefooted would surely step on it and have a cut

What’s important is for caregivers, teachers, parents to be vigilant.. not just allow the kids to just run straight without checking.

When I was still a teacher, among the many things I’ve found were syringes and used condoms

Top photo from Muhammad Alamin and Google Maps

 

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

