SPCA S’pore reminds pet owners not to let their pets wear N95 masks during haze

With the haze making a comeback in September 2019, Singaporeans’ furry friends are also susceptible to lung issues.

Pet advisory

On Sep. 17, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Singapore posted a pet advisory on its Instagram page to educate Singaporeans on how to take care of their pets during the haze season.

In the post, SPCA advised that pets should not wear N95 masks as covering their mouths might trap heat and cause a heat stroke.

Pets should, however, be kept indoors when the haze PSI breaches 200.

Air-conditioner, purifier or fan should be turned on and fresh water should be replaced in pet bowls frequently.

Senior animals and smaller animals require extra care and precaution as they are at greater risks of falling ill.

So, while you take care of yourself and your family is a priority, please don’t forget about your pets too.

They may be animals and animals are resilient, but they are sentient beings too.

