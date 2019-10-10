What do VR experts, White Hackers, and Robotics engineers have in common? They’re all achievable careers with the same scholarship.

The sky is not the limit for young people these days. Why? Because they can do anything — even create their own virtual reality. Or be a legitimate hacker. For the good of the country, of course.

The limit is beyond the sky now, and one way to get way beyond is with the right scholarship.

Been mulling over which prestigious scholarship to apply for? Let us put you to the test.

1. Which two statements together prove that Xiao Lian has blonde hair?

A. Ah Beng likes the colour of Xiao Lian’s hair

B. The only hair that Ah Beng likes is blonde

C. Xiao Lian’s hair is not blonde

D. Xiao Lian likes long hair

E. Ah Beng has long hair

2. Of the hundred people at a fruit market, ninety sold dragon fruits, eighty sold longans, and seventy-five sold durians. At least how many sold all three fruits?

3. You have five balls. Four are of same weight and one is heavier than the rest. You are given a scale which tells you whether the left side or right side is heavier. Describe how you would find the heavy ball in just two weighings of the scale.

4. Can you decipher the codes in the graphic of the head below? What does it say?

Scroll down for answers.

If you enjoyed solving such logic questions, that’s wonderful.

That’s because the same logic applied to solving such questions come in very handy when coding as well — and if you have a strong interest in coding and/ or tinkering with technology in your free time, there’s a scholarship that may be suitable for you.

Smart Nation Scholarship

If you are really keen on tech or an individual keen on solving real-world problems, you should try your hand at the Smart Nation Scholarship, offered by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) and the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Part of Singapore’s push toward digitalisation, this scholarship is designed to attract and groom a generation of pioneering tech leaders for the public service.

Unlike other scholarships that focus more on grades, the Smart Nation Scholarship wants to attract talents who live, sleep, breathe tech. Like building a robotic smart car from scratch just for the heck of it.

Said talents must also be interested to solve real-world problems.

Like this bunch of NUS High School of Mathematics and Science students who created Artificial Intelligence solutions to make parenting easier by predicting the reasons the baby’s crying.

Or this security consultant, whose job is to help find and plug loopholes in organisations’ systems.

Also, these software engineers, who created a platform that issues and verifies academic certificates, so that prospective employees can’t pull a fast one (ala Leonardo DiCaprio in Catch Me If You Can) on employers with “qualification” brought online.

Or this team of data scientists and software engineers who developed a simulator to enhance the efficiency of bus planning.

What kind of job opportunities await with this scholarship?

You should know by now that Singapore is pretty serious about the Smart Nation endeavour.

This also means that jobs in the tech sector is in abundance.

For instance, you could launch a career in cyber security, shape the media ecosystem, analyse big data to create solutions, or try your hand at different technological tracks.

Who’s eligible?

If you are:

A Singapore Citizen*

Have a GCE A-Level (or equivalent certificate) or Polytechnic Diploma

Interested to pursue an ICT-related degree programme**

Passionate about pursuing a technology career

Have an outstanding co-curricular activities record

*Includes Singapore Permanent Residents who are taking up citizenship.

**If you are currently not in an ICT-related course but interested to take up a double degree in ICT, you will also be considered.

The offer

Tuition and other compulsory fees

Option to backdate: Mid-term scholars*** (overseas or local) may opt to backdate the scholarship

Living allowance: Allowance for day-to-day expenses, such as bills and living costs

One-time allowance: IT equipment, warm clothing, return shipping and settling-in allowances

***Mid-term scholarship applicants must have at least one semester of university results at the point of application and have not embarked on their final year of study.

The bond

Service Commitment of six years for overseas programmes or four years for local programmes.

Click here to apply.

Answers

1. A + B

2. 55

3. Weigh 4 of the balls. Put 2 at each side of the scale. If both sides are equal, that means the 5th ball, not weighed, is the heaviest. If one side is heavier, re-weigh the 2 balls at the heavier side against each other.

4. The binary code in the brain area decodes to say “THE FUTURE BELONGS TO THOSE WHO DARE”. The hexadecimal code in the mouth area decodes to say “One scholarship. Unlimited possibilities.”

This sponsored article by CSA, GovTech, and IMDA makes this writer wish he is smarter.