Family looking for long-lost sons of S’porean man, 62, who recently died from stroke

The family members of a late 62-year-old Singaporean man, Teo Siew Hoo, are looking to fulfil his last wish — which was to see his long-lost sons again.

Had a stroke and passed away subsequently

In a Sept. 2 Facebook post, one Jenn Ong uploaded an old photo of Teo’s sons in a bid to locate the man’s children.

Teo, a SATS employee, had a stroke and fainted at work on Aug. 28, 2019.

He was admitted to Khoo Teck Puat hospital, but was transferred to Tan Tock Seng hospital, according to Ong.

Unfortunately, Teo did not make it and passed away in the early morning of Sept. 1, 2019.

Looking for sons

According to Ong, his uncle has kept this old photo with him.

After Teo’s marriage failed, he parted with his two sons, Eric and Edmund, when they were attending primary school.

The post also stated that both of them used to live in Tampines and should be in their 30s now.

The deceased’s current wife mentioned that Teo still missed his sons and had wanted to help fulfill this wish of seeing them again when he was hospitalised, Ong said.

Ong added that Teo was well-liked by his colleagues at work.

He kept a low-profile and was a man of few words.

Although he was a “workaholic”, Teo would still attend family gatherings and events.

Details of the wake can be found in the post.

Top photo from Jenn Ong