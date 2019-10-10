fbpx

S’porean man dies in road accident in KL after grazing m’cycle & crashing into road barrier

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kayla Wong | September 16, 11:19 am

A Singaporean man died in a road accident on Saturday, Sep. 14, while he was driving near Mid Valley in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Car found crushed

According to New Straits Times, the driver’s Volkswagen Passat grazed a Honda EX5 motorcycle, causing the driver to lose control of his vehicle.

The car then skidded and collided into a water-filled road barrier at a bridge that was going through construction.

Rescue personnel found the car crushed and wedged underneath the iron frame of the bridge.

Image via China Press

The accident happened at around 3am, along the East-West Link Expressway (METRAMAC).

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Chua Zhijian.

Died at the scene

Chua was pronounced dead by a paramedic team at the scene, NST reported KL Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department head Assistant Commissioner Zulkefly Yahy as saying.

According to Malaysian Chinese-language paper China Press, rescue personnel had dragged his body out of the vehicle, but he was found dead.

The KL Fire and Rescue Department operations centre had sent 17 personnel down to the scene in two vehicles after receiving an alert on the accident at 3:09am.

The body had been sent to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre for a post-mortem, and the case is currently being investigated.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old motorcycle rider sustained light scrapes on his knees, Oriental Daily reported.

Top image via China Press

