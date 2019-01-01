Iras collects S$52.4 billion in taxes, up 4.4%

Taxpayers, both individuals and corporate, give yourselves a pat on the back for paying more taxes.

The latest figures are out and thanks to a healthy economic expansion in 2018, the government’s coffers slightly fuller.

Here’s how much the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) collected, broken down.

How much did Iras collect in fiscal year 2018/19?

Iras collected S$52.4 billion in taxes in the fiscal year 2018/19.

This was 4.4 percent more than a year earlier.

These figures along with others were released in its annual report on Sept. 2, 2019.

Why this increase?

“Singapore’s economy expanded by 3.1 percent in 2018 and unemployment rate remained low at 2.1 percent,” Iras chairman Tan Ching Yee said.

“The favourable economic performance contributed to higher tax collections in FY2018/19, which will support the Government’s programmes.”

What’s the biggest category of tax revenue?

Goods and services tax accounted for 21 percent of the total collection.

It increased by a slight 1.6 percent to S$11.1 billion.

This growth was due to the observed increase in private consumption expenditure in 2018.

What’s the bulk of tax revenue made of?

The bulk of Singapore’s tax revenue comes from income tax, comprising corporate income tax, individual income tax and withholding tax.

It amounted to S$29.4 billion, or 56 percent of Iras’ collection for the 12 months ended March 31.

Income tax grew 7.9 percent over the previous fiscal year.

How much was personal income tax?

Individual income tax collection rose 9.2 percent to S$11.7 billion.

This was due to the introduction of an overall relief cap of S$80,000 for each year of assessment (YA) in YA2018.

The one-off personal tax rebate in YA2017 was also stopped.

How much was corporate income tax?

Corporate income tax climbed 7.3 percent to S$16.1 billion compared to last year.

What was the tax collection to government operating revenue?

Iras’ collection accounted for 71.1 percent of government operating revenue.

This amount represents 10.6 percent of Singapore’s gross domestic product, or economic output terms.

Will tax collection remain high?

There would be a foreseeable slowing down in tax collection.

Areas such as corporate income tax and stamp duties for property sales will likely slow down given the current economic slump.

Singapore is expected to grow zero to 1 percent, after full-year growth forecast has been slashed.

This will be the slowest growth rate in a decade.