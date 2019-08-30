Science activities this Sept. 2019 to make your brains grow bigger

Innovative and groundbreaking science is taking place right as you’re reading this.

But science is not something that is only relevant to scientists, nor is it a school subject that you leave behind the moment you finish your last exams.

It is something that happens all around us, from chemical reactions that occur when you cook your steak to perfection, to the most mind-blowing magic tricks we see on TV shows.

Back for its 19th year, and jointly organised by The Science Centre Singapore and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), the Singapore Science Festival (SSF) is a two week-long event that celebrates STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

It will be held from Friday (Aug. 30), to Saturday (Sep. 14).

Here are some activities at the SSF 2019 for both the young and old to get in touch with their science-y side.

1. Augmented Reality (AR) with Dude.sg

Did you know it takes about 500 rubber bands wrapped around a watermelon for it to explode?

You can try it out for yourself on your mobile phone with this new AR game.

The catch? You’ll have to capture yourself opening your mouth wide in the game to “catch” the watermelon.

The game, made possible by a partnership between SSF and local digital artist Eugene Soh from Dude.sg, taps on a current trend, and shows how science is utilised in cutting edge technology through a simple science experiment setting.

You can access the game (on Instagram) or simply scan the QR code below:

We also heard that SSF is giving out prizes for watermelon-crushing pros. Learn more about it here!

2. Record Breaking Exercise — Singapore’s Largest Slime Installation

SSF is set to leave their mark in the Singapore Book of Records by creating the Largest Slime Installation in Singapore!

You can join in the record-breaking exercise by putting your own spin and leaving your imprints on the slime, literally.

When: Sept. 13, 11am to 6pm

Where: Fusionopolis One Atrium @ one-north

3. Science Buskers Festival

You see people busking on the streets, but do you know there’s something called science busking?

It is essentially showcasing a magic trick to others, except wanting them to understand how it works!

A total of 721 students from 58 schools will be doing exactly that at the Science Buskers Festival this year, which is the largest event to date.

Participants will share their love for science with members of the public through a “show and tell” on any science topic.

When:

Aug. 30, 12.30pm to 6pm

Aug. 31, 10am to 6pm

Where: Plaza Singapura, Outdoor Plaza, 68 Orchard Road

4. Star Lecture 2019 with Dr Adam Rutherford

If humans and apes share a common ancestor, then humans and, say, a tomato, also share a common ancestor even further back in time.

British author and geneticist Dr Adam Rutherford will be drawing comparisons with other animals, our ancestors, and each other to answer the age-old question, “Who am I?”

When:

Sept. 12, 3pm to 5pm

Sept. 13, 10:30am to 12:30pm & 3pm to 5pm

Where:

Mediacorp Campus, 1 Stars Avenue, Singapore 138507

Lecture fees apply

5. “Incredible Edibles, the Chemistry of Cookies” by Kate Mulcahy

Baking is not just a process that yields delicious baked goods.

It’s essentially a science experiment chock-full of chemical reactions that occurs each time you put a mixture of ingredients into the oven.

Together with scientist Kate Mulcahy, find out about the role each ingredient plays as she bakes delicious cookies.

Think of this as the science of cooking.

When: Sept. 7 and 8, 3pm to 3:30PM

Where: Plaza Singapura, Outdoor Plaza, 68 Orchard Road, Singapore 238839

6. “The Impossible Science Show” with Jason Latimer

Tired of not knowing how illusions work and what it takes to execute mind-boggling magic tricks?

You can now learn the secret behind such tricks from famed illusionist Jason Latimer, who is known for seemingly impossible feats like bending lasers, shaping water, and teleporting people from moving trucks.

Spoiler alert: It has a lot to do with science.

Now you can be the smart aleck friend who debunks all the magic tricks seen on TV.

When:

Sept. 12, 4pm

Sept. 13 & 14, 2:30pm to 3:15pm

Where:

Sept. 12: Science Centre Singapore Annexe Hall 1, 15 Science Centre Road, Singapore 609081

Sept. 13 & 14: Genexis Theatre, Level 5, Fusionopolis One

Science is all around us

Other than making our lives better, science is something that is so essential to us, that we don’t realise it at work.

Our lives are made easier with science, and also that much more fascinating.

And that’s what makes science cool.

Top image via Singapore Science Festival

This sponsored article by Singapore Science Festival 2019 aims to bring science to all, regardless of age.