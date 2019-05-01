Plane to Busan: SIA taking over Silkair’s non-stop flights to Busan, seat capacity up 76%

SilkAir’s non-stop flights to Busan, South Korea, will now be operated by Singapore Airlines (SIA).

This will take effect from Oct. 28, 2019, and will result in a boost in seat capacity of 76 per cent.

This announcement was made only four months after the launch of Silkair’s non-stop flights to Busan.

Capacity increase of 76 per cent

SIA will operate flights to four times per week, maintaining SilkAir’s current flight frequency.

This is subject to regulatory approvals.

The route is currently served by a 162-seat Boeing 737-800, with 12 Business Class and 150 Economy Class seats.

SIA will use a 285-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft to operate the route, with 30 Business Class and 255 Economy Class seats.

This will represent an increase of up to 123 passengers per flight, or 76 per cent.

High demand for Busan flights

According to SIA, the changes in capacity were made to meet growing travel demand.

“Demand for SilkAir’s Busan flights since the launch of the route on 1 May 2019 has been very encouraging, and it has proven to be another popular gateway into South Korea, complementing SIA’s services to Seoul,” said SIA’s Senior Vice President Marketing Planning Tan Kai Ping.

Sales for SIA’s new Busan flights will commence from Sep. 12.

Customers with existing bookings on SilkAir’s Busan flights will be re-accommodated on SIA’s flights.

Top image from Singapore Airlines.