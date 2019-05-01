fbpx

Back

Plane to Busan: SIA taking over Silkair’s non-stop flights to Busan, seat capacity up 76%

To meet growing demand.

Jason Fan | September 12, 04:38 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

SilkAir’s non-stop flights to Busan, South Korea, will now be operated by Singapore Airlines (SIA).

This will take effect from Oct. 28, 2019, and will result in a boost in seat capacity of 76 per cent.

This announcement was made only four months after the launch of Silkair’s non-stop flights to Busan.

SilkAir launches direct flights between S’pore & Busan, South Korea

Capacity increase of 76 per cent

SIA will operate flights to four times per week, maintaining SilkAir’s current flight frequency.

This is subject to regulatory approvals.

The route is currently served by a 162-seat Boeing 737-800, with 12 Business Class and 150 Economy Class seats.

SIA will use a 285-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft to operate the route, with 30 Business Class and 255 Economy Class seats.

This will represent an increase of up to 123 passengers per flight, or 76 per cent.

High demand for Busan flights

According to SIA, the changes in capacity were made to meet growing travel demand.

“Demand for SilkAir’s Busan flights since the launch of the route on 1 May 2019 has been very encouraging, and it has proven to be another popular gateway into South Korea, complementing SIA’s services to Seoul,” said SIA’s Senior Vice President Marketing Planning Tan Kai Ping.

Sales for SIA’s new Busan flights will commence from Sep. 12.

Customers with existing bookings on SilkAir’s Busan flights will be re-accommodated on SIA’s flights.

Top image from Singapore Airlines.

About Jason Fan

Jason is just a Mothership trainee who would live on a plane if he could.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Scammers cheat S$107,000 by impersonating victims' FB & IG friends: S'pore police

Be careful.

September 12, 05:38 pm

Lady with invisible disability explains how service dog helps her cope with son's death

She has received many hurtful comments about having a service dog.

September 12, 05:35 pm

Microplastics found in stomachs of mackerel caught by Thai fishermen a concern

Take note of where you throw your trash.

September 12, 05:15 pm

S'poreans earning S$5,400+ salary need to work 8.4 days to afford new iPhone 11 Pro

That's the average-earning Singaporean's monthly wage.

September 12, 04:59 pm

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warns EU of the danger of a 'S'pore-style' UK

The EU has regulations on taxation and workers' rights that the UK may discard.

September 12, 04:11 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close