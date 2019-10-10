Rest of Sep. 2019 to be dry & hazy, S’pore likely to face rain deficit situation

September 2019 is going to continue to be dry and hot.

Dry & hazy weather likely to persist

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Sep. 16, the prevailing dry weather is expected to continue for the rest of the month.

The dry air will be coming from high pressure systems over northern Australia to southern Southeast Asia.

Low level winds are expected to blow from the southeast, south or from the southwest.

This means that the hazy conditions will likely persist, depending on the wind conditions and the extent of the fires in Indonesia.

The daily temperature for the next two weeks will range between 26°C and 34°C on most days.

On some days, the temperature may exceed 35°C.

Night time daily temperatures are expected to hit at least 27°C, while southern and eastern coastal areas will be around 28°C due to warm and humid air blowing from the southeast.

Rainfall below norm for third consecutive month

In the next two weeks, cooler sea surface temperatures over the tropical eastern Indian Ocean will also suppress rain cloud formation over the surrounding region.

The monsoon rain band is also expected to remain over northern Southeast Asia, away from Singapore.

There may be localised short-duration showers in the last week of September when the high pressure system over northern Australia is expected to weaken and land areas heat up due to strong solar daytime heating.

However, the rainfall for September 2019 is expected to be lower than September’s climatological normal of 185.4mm.

This will be the third consecutive month in 2019 that the monthly rainfall in Singapore falls 40 percent below the norm, giving rise to a potential rainfall deficit situation.

According to NEA, a rainfall deficit situation refers to a period of at least three consecutive months with monthly rainfall more than 40 percent below the climatological rainfall.

In July, the monthly rainfall was 51 percent below the norm, while monthly rainfall in August was 82 percent below the norm.

The last time Singapore faced a rainfall deficit situation was in 2014 from January to March.

Top phot0 from living chemical and toxin free Facebook