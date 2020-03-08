fbpx

Samsung Fold available in S’pore for S$3,088 from Sept. 18, 2019

Guan Zhen Tan | September 11, 01:30 am

In early 2019, Samsung’s first-ever foldable phone, the Samsung Fold, faced some teething issues with the sets given to reviewers:

Samsung foldable phones are already breaking

The release dates and media events for the phone were inevitably delayed.

Versatile screens

Now, the bendy phone is ready to be passed onto the hands of consumers, having been made available in Korea on Sept. 6.

It will soon be available in Singapore from Sept. 18.

The phone contains two displays: One on the front cover, as well as the main display when unfolded.

You can also set apps to continue seamlessly from one display to another.

For example, if you’re watching Netflix on the full main display, it can continue to play on the smaller cover display screen when you fold it.

You can also close the app when you close the phone as well.

The main display can also multi-task, allowing you to access three apps at once.

The phone inexplicably has six cameras: One front-facing camera on the cover display, two within the main display, and three at the back cover, which means you can take selfies and photos in any orientation your phone is in.

Picture by Tan Guan Zhen
When the phone costs more than what your kidneys are worth. Picture by Tan Guan Zhen

The phone’s dimensions are 62.8 x 160.9 x 15.7mm ~ 17.1mm while folded, and 117.9 x 160.9 x 6.9mm ~ 7.6mm unfolded.

It’s a little heavier and thicker than most phones at 276g, but it’s sleek when held in hand.

The phone comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

As with some of the newer phones, it doesn’t have external memory or an earphone jack.

Users can either use the wireless Samsung Buds that come with the phone or use an adapter on the phone’s USB-C charging slot.

The phone also supports wireless charging and is not water-resistant.

The Samsung Fold phone will retail at S$3,088.

It comes in two colours: Cosmos Black and Space Silver, and only the LTE variants of the phone will be made available in Singapore.

The Space Silver variant will only be made available from Sept. 21.

You can register your interest in the Galaxy Fold here to receive notifications on availability and other updates.

This is limited to one registration per customer.

Hands-on at selected stores

Consumers who want to try before they buy can attend the exclusive one-on-one product experiences for consumers at the Samsung Experience Store at VivoCity and Galaxy Fold Live Studio at Paragon.

These experience sessions will be conducted at the VivoCity store from Sept. 10, and at the Galaxy Fold Live Studio from Sept. 18 to 29.

You’ll have to make an appointment at this website from Sept. 11, 11am onwards. Limited appointments are available.

Alternatively, you can just walk into the following selected stores of major phone operators from Sept. 10 for an “exclusive product experience” i.e. a session where you can try out the phone:

  • M1 @ Paragon
  • Singtel @ ComCentre
  • StarHub @ VivoCity (sessions commence from September 16)

Do note that this is subject to session availability.

Top image via Samsung.

