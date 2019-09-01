Kind biker helps push elderly man’s stalled PMD across traffic junction at Buangkok

On August 31, 2019, a video was captured of a young motorcyclist, helmet and all, manually pushing an elderly man in his personal mobility device (PMD) across a traffic junction.

The clip was apparently taken by a passenger on a bus, at a junction near Buangkok.

The video was uploaded to Facebook page All Singapore Stuff, and the original poster speculated that the man’s PMD might have run out of battery halfway.

Advertisement

The rider’s motorcycle can be seen unattended at the traffic light.

And it appears that the elderly man’s PMD might have stalled at in the middle of the crossing.

The rider strains to push the man and his probably rather heavy mobility device across, while the man smiles, likely at the amusing yet precarious situation.

In the background, cars can be seen swiftly moving in the lanes going in the opposite direction.

Kudos to the rider for saving the elderly man from a rather dangerous situation on the road.

Advertisement

You can watch the original video here.

Top photo from All Singapore Stuff / FB