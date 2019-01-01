fbpx

Back

MRT commuter captures tender moment foreign worker letting buddy snooze on his lap

Bromance.

Julia Yeo | September 10, 05:29 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

We’ve all been there before — snoozing on MRT rides because of fatigue.

A particularly heartwarming instance of snoozing on the train was captured and uploaded by one Reddit user.

Foreign workers sitting on train floor, sleeping

Reddit user ciel-v said he was riding the MRT on Sept. 8 late at night when he encountered a group of foreign workers in the seatless standing-only cabin.

The group of workers were sitting in a row on the floor, sleeping.

Eventually, one of them was “probably too tired to care” and ended up lying on the floor in a foetal position, placing his head on his bag to sleep.

Co-worker moves over, lets him sleep on his lap

According to the thread, one of the remaining workers sitting on the other side of the cabin woke up and noticed his co-worker sleeping on the floor.

When he got up and moved over, the Reddit user thought that he was going to wake his co-worker up.

Instead, the worker who walked over then sat down and propped the sleeping co-worker’s head up onto his leg, presumably to let him rest more comfortably.

Photo via ciel-v/Reddit

Both men then appeared to fall asleep after that.

For more feels:

Foreign construction workers step up to help girl clean up spilled coffee on MRT train

Elderly street vendor tries milk tea for the first time, blissful reaction is priceless

Kuching school cleaner receives lovely thank you card & drawing from Primary 3 student

Cover image via ciel-v/Reddit

About Julia Yeo

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Stronger support for abused and neglected children; foster parents now eligible for childcare leave

Everyone deserves a second chance and a loving home.

September 10, 05:16 pm

S'pore actress-model Melissa Faith Yeo charged for hurling vulgarities at police & SMRT staff

Maybe she having a really bad day.

September 10, 04:54 pm

S'pore 1-hr PSI level enters 'Unhealthy' range as haze situation in Sumatra persists

Oh nose.

September 10, 04:33 pm

Tokyo store clerk memorises over 1,300 customers' credit card numbers

Sounds like a movie plot.

September 10, 04:16 pm

Passer-by helps police subdue man resisting arrest in Woodlands using take-down

Everyone can use a hand.

September 10, 03:49 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close