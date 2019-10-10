fbpx

PSI in southern S’pore hits 145, highest level since Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019

Air quality has deteriorated.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 18, 11:41 pm

As haze persists in Singapore due to prevailing winds, some parts of the island have been harder hit than others.

Air quality poorest in the south

At 11pm on Sep. 18, the 24-hour PSI level in southern Singapore hit 145, the highest level so far since haze visibly worsened on Saturday, Sep. 13.

While the PSI level remains within the unhealthy range, it is merely a few index points before hitting the very unhealthy range.

The 1-hour PM2.5 concentration has also hit 150, which is in Band III in the high level.

Here’s the hotspot distribution map at 7:12pm:

Health advisory

The National Environment Agency (NEA) forecast a slight deterioration in air quality on Sep. 17.

S’pore PSI hits ‘unhealthy’ range again on Sep. 18

Along with the forecast, NEA also advised Singaporeans to reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical exertion, especially for elderly, pregnant women and those with lung or heart conditions.

Those who are unwell as a result should seek medical attention immediately.

It was also reported that the number of patients at clinics has increased by 10 to 20 per cent due to haze.

Image from NEA.

Top photo from NEA screenshots

