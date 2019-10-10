fbpx

PSI drops below 100 in north, east & central S’pore, falls to moderate range at 9pm, Sep. 15

The west and north side still sits on the unhealthy range.

Fasiha Nazren | September 15, 09:38 pm

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), the haze situation in Singapore has gradually improved overnight due to the prevailing winds shifting to blow from the southeast. 

The PSI for the next 24 hours is forecast to drop to the high end of the moderate range.

PSI value drops below 100

As of 9pm, the PSI value in the northern, eastern and central side of Singapore has dropped below 100.

The western and southern side of Singapore both sits at 100, which is on the moderate range.

Haze.gov.sg

Lesser hotspots

A total of 439 hotspots were detected in Sumatra today, down from 537 earlier this week.

537 hotspots in Sumatra & 749 in Kalimantan detected on Sept. 10, 2019: NEA

Dry weather is forecast over central and southern Sumatra, and the haze situation there is expected to persist.

Meanwhile, the weather in Singapore is expected to be generally dry except for a few brief showers in the next few days.

Normal activities to continue

As the air quality is expected to get better, normal activities like going to school are expected to continue.

MOE may close schools only when 24h PSI expected to hit above 300 the next day

The NEA advises that everyone can continue with normal activities.

However, NEA advises those who are not feeling well, especially the elderly and children, and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, to seek medical attention.

You can read NEA’s full post here:

Top image screenshot from NEA’s website

