Half of S’pore’s preschools have fee cap, other half has flexibility to set fees: MSF

More than half of preschools in Singapore are run by anchor and partner operators, and their fees are subject to caps imposed by the government.

What this means is that fees, if raised, must be “moderate” and must not exceed their limits.

This was shared in a written Parliamentary answer from Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, in response to questions from two MPs about whether preschools here may take advantage of increased qualification for subsidies announced last month to hike their fees.

If this were to happen, it would certainly negate the effectiveness of the change.

Measures to prevent preschools from raising fees

Lee added that parents will have more affordable and quality preschool options to choose from because the number of Anchor Operator and Partner Operator preschools will be increased.

A few more MOE kindergartens will also be added.

Private and not-for-profit operators

The remaining half of preschools are provided by private and not-for-profit operators, which are not subject to the same fee caps.

“We recognise that fees may be adjusted from time to time in response to market conditions and operating costs,” he said.

However, Lee highlighted that most preschools would seek to ensure that their fee increases are not excessive, in the interest of remaining competitive.

Families whose children attend these childcare centres will also receive the same Basic Subsidy and means-tested Additional Subsidy as those under the Anchor Operator and Partner Operator schemes.

All preschools are also required to inform parents and ECDA of any fee increase by Sept. 1 of the preceding year in order for parents to make informed choices about where to send their children to.

More families eligible for pre-school subsidies Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in last month’s National Day Rally that come January 2020, the gross monthly household income ceiling will be raised to S$12,000 for means-tested preschool subsidies. Subsidy amounts will also be increased for families that fall within the new income ceiling of S$12,000. Currently, 41,000 families are receiving these means-tested subsidies. It is estimated that about 30,000 more families will benefit from this change. With the enhancement, full-day childcare fees for families earning S$3,000 or less per month can be reduced to only S$3 per month per child at anchor operator preschools. Enhanced subsidies & support for S’pore married couples, summarised

Top file photo by Jiahui Wee.