Pope Francis to visit Bangkok in November 2019

Good news, Catholics in Thailand.

Pope Francis to visit Thailand for the first time

The Pope will be visiting Thailand from Nov. 20 to 23, 2019.

According to ABC News, the trip by Pope Francis marks the first visit by the religious figure since the visit of Pope John Paul II in 1984.

The invitation for his visit was made by the Thai government, as well as Thai bishops.

His visit will also coincide with the 350th anniversary of the “Mission de Siam”, an assembly established during the the Ayutthaya period in 1669 to oversee Catholic missions in the kingdom, Khaosod English and Vatican News further reported.

Two masses to be conducted in public

The pope is expected to conduct two public masses in Bangkok, with one for Thai Catholics and another for Thai Catholic youth, Khaosod English further reported.

The deputy secretary general of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand, Monsignor Wissanu Thanya-anan, added that the mass for youth is part of the outreach to younger generations.

He said: “We want to reach Gen X, Gen Y, and other young people. That’s why we’ll have a dedicated mass for youth.”

Less than 1 percent of Thailand is Catholic

A small minority, Thailand’s Catholic population stands at 0.58 percent of the population, or 388,468 people with 524 churches, Khaosod English further reported.

In acknowledging the size of their demographic, Wissanu pointed out that Pope Francis had been to countries with even smaller Catholic populations before.

Wissanu said: “It’s true that there is a small number of Catholics in Thailand, but there have been papal visits to countries with an even smaller population, such as Bosnia and Herzogovina or to Muslim countries.”

A spokesperson for the Holy See stressed that the numbers were irrelevant to the Pope since it was “a father visiting his children”.

Part of a wider trip to Thailand and Japan

After Thailand, Pope Francis will visit Japan from Nov. 23 to 27.

There, he will visit Tokyo, as well as Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the two countries hit by U.S. atomic bombs at the conclusion of World War II, Reuters further reported.

The trip to Japan will also mark Pope Francis’ first visit to the country, since that of Pope John Paul II in 1981.

Around 1 percent of Japan’s population is estimated to be Christian or affiliated with the religion.

The trip to both countries comes as part of the Pope’s push for increased dialogue with other religions to promote world peace.

Top image collage by Evo Flash and Jeffrey Bruno/Aleteia, both via Flickr