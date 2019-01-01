PM Lee’s advice for future prime minister: Participate in society & don’t wait to be invited to drink tea

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attended an hour-long ministerial forum with students from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) on Wednesday evening, Sept. 4

Extensive Q&A session

PM Lee kept his opening remarks brief and limited it to only 10 minutes, after which, he invited students to ask him questions.

In total, he answered more than 20 questions from the audience.

Advice for future PM

Before he concluded the session, PM Lee gave a one-minute response, which serves as advice for a future prime minister of Singapore.

As this wasn’t advice for “the future prime minister”, but “a future prime minister”, PM Lee’s response was more broad.

You can watch PM Lee’s response here:

Here is a transcript of PM Lee’s reply in full:

Work with your colleagues, your classmates. Work hard at your studies and your career. But not just that. Take an interest in the society around you. Take an interest in the world around you. Read the newspapers! And you must understand what, how we fit in. And if you do well, not just in your career, but also participating in our wider society, I think there are many things to do. And you don’t have to wait to be invited to drink tea. You should go out and… not with a view to be noticed, but with a view to make a contribution, so that you can live your life meaningfully, purposefully, and I think you can make Singapore a much better place to live in.