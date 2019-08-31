Instagram spots & designated waiting area for spouses in Paya Lebar Quarter mall
Now open to the public is Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) mall, the newest mall in the neighbourhood.
New Paya Lebar Quarter Mall linked to MRT station has 200 stores, gym & IMAX theatre
One way PLQ stands out from its competitors, perhaps, is through its unique offerings of photo spots and fun-filled waiting areas in the mall.
Basement 1
On level B1 is a white brick wall with a bicycle and inspirational quote that is sure to brighten up your day with some positive ~philosophy~:
Level 1
The Passive Shop is a waiting area on level one with a cheeky concept behind it.
Created for “the partner who has been dragged to the mall against their will”, the space includes offline games and installations for mall-goers to take part in while waiting for their significant others.
Activities include an electric wire game, a revolving maze ball game, as well as chess:
There are also seats if people just want to sit somewhere and use their phone.
Still on level 1 is yet another resting area/photo spot with the words “Retail Therapy” in neon pink lights amid a wall of foliage.
Level 2
On level 2, there is a photo booth with props inspired by Singapore’s famous heritage playgrounds.
Here’s a video of the area:
More quotes because.
Other photo spots
Here are some other photo spots in the mall:
How to go
Address: 10 Paya Lebar Rd, Paya Lebar Quarter Mall, Singapore 409057
Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm, daily
Top image via @wailoongh on Instagram and Melanie Lim
