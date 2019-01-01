S$16.90 free-flow pizza & drinks available at Pizza Hut S’pore on Thursdays

If you have no qualms about spending your calories on pizza, here you go.

Pizza Hut has launched the “Unlimited Pizza Thursday”, where customers get free-flow pizza and soft drinks for S$16.90 (adults) and S$10.90 (children).

The promotion features the chain’s four most popular pizza flavours.

From the poster, it looks like Hawaiian, Pepperoni, Chicken Supreme, and Super Supreme.

Customers can dine from 3pm – 10pm.

However, note that Unlimited Pizza Thursday is only available at selected outlets, namely:

715 Ang Mo Kio

Bedok Mall

Bukit Panjang Plaza

Bukit Timah Plaza

Causeway Point

City Square Mall

Compass One

Eastpoint Mall

HarbourFront Centre

Hougang Mall, Jurong Point

Lot One Shoppers’ Mall

Marina Square

NEX

Northpoint City

Paya Lebar Quarter

Plaza Singapura

Sun Plaza

Tampines Mall

Thomson Plaza

190 Toa Payoh

Waterway Point

West Mall

Westgate

This is not the first time Pizza Hut has run this promotion:

There also used to be the Bigga Betta Buffet in the 90s, where diners get access to free-flow pizza and salad for a little over S$10.

Top image via @joanne_ying79 on Instagram and Pizza Hut Singapore