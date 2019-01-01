fbpx

S$16.90 free-flow pizza & drinks available at Pizza Hut S’pore on Thursdays

Big eaters.

Mandy How | September 5, 12:35 pm

If you have no qualms about spending your calories on pizza, here you go.

Pizza Hut has launched the “Unlimited Pizza Thursday”, where customers get free-flow pizza and soft drinks for S$16.90 (adults) and S$10.90 (children).

The promotion features the chain’s four most popular pizza flavours.

Image via Pizza Hut

From the poster, it looks like Hawaiian, Pepperoni, Chicken Supreme, and Super Supreme.

Customers can dine from 3pm – 10pm.

However, note that Unlimited Pizza Thursday is only available at selected outlets, namely:

  • 715 Ang Mo Kio
  • Bedok Mall
  • Bukit Panjang Plaza
  • Bukit Timah Plaza
  • Causeway Point
  • City Square Mall
  • Compass One
  • Eastpoint Mall
  • HarbourFront Centre
  • Hougang Mall, Jurong Point
  • Lot One Shoppers’ Mall
  • Marina Square
  • NEX
  • Northpoint City
  • Paya Lebar Quarter
  • Plaza Singapura
  • Sun Plaza
  • Tampines Mall
  • Thomson Plaza
  • 190 Toa Payoh
  • Waterway Point
  • West Mall
  • Westgate

This is not the first time Pizza Hut has run this promotion:

Unlimited pizza from Pizza Hut at $16.90++ from now till Apr. 28

There also used to be the Bigga Betta Buffet in the 90s, where diners get access to free-flow pizza and salad for a little over S$10.

Top image via @joanne_ying79 on Instagram and Pizza Hut Singapore

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

