Maid jailed 4 months for pinching elderly bed-ridden woman on cheek, arm, breast & nose in NUH

Terrible.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 13, 06:28 pm

Myanmar national Lain Ngain was sentenced to four months’ jail on Sept. 11 for voluntarily causing hurt on a bedridden elderly woman who was warded in a hospital in Singapore.

Pinched and injured various parts of elderly woman’s body

CNA reported that the domestic helper began working for her employers in September 2017 and her job was to care for an elderly woman.

The elderly woman, the late 67-year-old Wee Keu Hoi, was warded at the National University Hospital (NUH) for end-stage renal cancer.

On Dec. 31, 2018, Lain Ngain pinched Wee several times — thrice on the left cheek and once each on her left arm, left breast and nose between 11.55am and 1.05pm.

Wee told her son about the abuse when he visited her in hospital later that day.

Her son then informed a duty nurse, who checked closed-circuit television footage and confirmed that Lain Ngain had indeed hurt his mother.

Sentenced to four months’ jail

The doctor said that the nurse had not documented any wounds on Wee’s left breast during nursing assessments.

The injury was found to be caused by the helper’s actions.

The helper said in court that Wee had thrown tantrums and insulted her on several occasions while she was caring for the elderly woman in the hospital ward.

A police report was lodged on Jan. 2.

Wee died from a heart attack on Jan. 23.

Lain Ngain pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

CNA reported that the prosecutor had asked for at least four months jail, given the “utter betrayal of the trust” placed in Lain Ngain to care for the victim.

The prosecutor also urged the court to “consider the importance” of sending a strong signal”, deterring caregivers from abusing the trust of employers in looking after the vulnerable and elderly.

She could have been jailed for up to two years or fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Top image adapted via Google Maps

