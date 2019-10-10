Nostalgic pinball bar at Sim Lim Square transports you back to the 90s & early 2000s

Pinball Wizard is a newly opened bar and club at Sim Lim Square.

Concept and interior

Neatly tucked away in a corner of basement one, the space pays homage to the 90s and early 00s along with experimental drinks and music from the era.

What struck us most when we visited the bar was its old school aesthetics, with playful lighting and retro-inspired elements all around.

Behind the DJ console are vinyl records from various eras, and it’s easy to get lost in time when you’re listening to the tracks played here (think music from The Fray, The Cranberries, Backstreet Boys, etc).

They play contemporary hits as well though.

Pinball machines

The founders of Pinball Wizard pride themselves on having opened Singapore’s only dedicated pinball bar, with functioning pinball machines dating back all the way from the 70’s.

We had a great time playing with both the electronic and mechanical pinball machines, and it was pretty cool being able to physically try out different variations of the popular game.

Guests can even look forward to a Dracula pinball machine.

Drinks

The bar serves a variety of cocktail creations, which can be categorised into either Signature Cocktails or Cocktail Remixes (all at S$18 nett).

One signature cocktail we tried was Flower Power, a fruity and refreshing mix of butterfly pea-infused gin, elderflower, apple, ginger and lemongrass concoction.

A cocktail remix we tried was the Salty White Russian, which is essentially a salted caramel version of the classic White Russian, doused with coffee and cacao spiced rum.

Although this was one of their recommended drinks, we felt that it was slightly heavy on the palate and a little too sweet.

Other drinks include the Banana Julius Flip, Glitter Shooters (S$80 nett for 10 shots) and a range of handcrafted spirits.

How to go

Address: Sim Lim Square (Entrance facing Prinsep Street) #B1-29, 1 Rochor Canal Road, Singapore 188504

Opening Hours:

Tuesday and Wednesday, 6pm to 1am

Thursday and Friday, 6pm to 3am

Saturday, 6pm to 4am

Top image via Pinball Wizard