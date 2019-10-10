fbpx

Back

Nostalgic pinball bar at Sim Lim Square transports you back to the 90s & early 2000s

Go back in time.

Melanie Lim | September 20, 05:14 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

Pinball Wizard is a newly opened bar and club at Sim Lim Square.

Concept and interior

Neatly tucked away in a corner of basement one, the space pays homage to the 90s and early 00s along with experimental drinks and music from the era.

What struck us most when we visited the bar was its old school aesthetics, with playful lighting and retro-inspired elements all around.

Image via Pinball Wizard
Image via Pinball Wizard
Image via Pinball Wizard

Behind the DJ console are vinyl records from various eras, and it’s easy to get lost in time when you’re listening to the tracks played here (think music from The Fray, The Cranberries, Backstreet Boys, etc).

They play contemporary hits as well though.

Image via Pinball Wizard

Pinball machines

The founders of Pinball Wizard pride themselves on having opened Singapore’s only dedicated pinball bar, with functioning pinball machines dating back all the way from the 70’s.

We had a great time playing with both the electronic and mechanical pinball machines, and it was pretty cool being able to physically try out different variations of the popular game.

Image via Pinball Wizard

Guests can even look forward to a Dracula pinball machine.

Image via Pinball Wizard

Drinks

The bar serves a variety of cocktail creations, which can be categorised into either Signature Cocktails or Cocktail Remixes (all at S$18 nett).

One signature cocktail we tried was Flower Power, a fruity and refreshing mix of butterfly pea-infused gin, elderflower, apple, ginger and lemongrass concoction.

Image via Pinball Wizard

A cocktail remix we tried was the Salty White Russian, which is essentially a salted caramel version of the classic White Russian, doused with coffee and cacao spiced rum.

Although this was one of their recommended drinks, we felt that it was slightly heavy on the palate and a little too sweet.

Image via Pinball Wizard

Other drinks include the Banana Julius Flip, Glitter Shooters (S$80 nett for 10 shots) and a range of handcrafted spirits.

Image via Pinball Wizard
Image via Pinball Wizard
Image via Pinball Wizard

How to go

Address: Sim Lim Square (Entrance facing Prinsep Street) #B1-29, 1 Rochor Canal Road, Singapore 188504

Opening Hours:

  • Tuesday and Wednesday, 6pm to 1am
  • Thursday and Friday, 6pm to 3am
  • Saturday, 6pm to 4am

Top image via Pinball Wizard

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore ranks top for retirement finances but low on retirement quality of life: Global study

European countries dominated the rankings.

September 20, 05:14 pm

Google celebrates 25th anniversary of 'Friends' with Easter eggs

Some of us weren't even born yet.

September 20, 05:00 pm

Woman finds cash left behind in Tampines OCBC ATM, posts on Facebook she is returning it to bank

She retrieved the cash in a moment of anxiousness.

September 20, 04:50 pm

White Rabbit pop-up store coming to S'pore in Oct. 2019 with milk tea & merchandise

Is this the real life?

September 20, 04:07 pm

Man who pre-ordered iPhone 11 jumps to first in queue at Apple Orchard, ahead of hundreds who waited overnight

The customers trooped in in a single file when the store opened.

September 20, 03:48 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close