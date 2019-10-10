fbpx

Guy in S’pore starts petition to ‘make S’pore Flyer spin faster to blow haze away’

Hmmmmmm.

Ashley Tan | September 19, 03:02 pm

The recent haze that has ben engulfing Singapore might have addled our brains.

On Sep. 19, 2019, The Straits Times reported that just breathing in one day of bad air pollution could make you dumber and slower.

Aside from the long-term health impacts such as respiratory problems, lung cancer and heart disease, evidence reportedly showed that fine particulate matter can apparently lead to instantaneous drops in productivity.

And there have been some rather insane and hilarious solutions people have come up with to combat the haze.

Recently, a series of tweets by a Malaysian man, Farhan, went viral after he called on all Malaysians to “Blow Back The Haze” with fans.

M’sian proposes plan to use fans to ‘blow the haze back’ to Indonesia on Sept. 16, 2019

And on Sep. 19, 2019, one man by the name of Kesh Meister proposed something similar.

Use the Singapore Flyer

Meister started a petition, calling for Straco Corporation Limited to “make the Singapore Flyer spin faster”.

According to him, “the Singapore Flyer is basically a huge fan”. And in his view, if it spins faster, the haze will be blown away.

He did not specify how quickly the Singapore Flyer would have to spin in order for his plan to work.

“I bet we’re all sick and tired of the haze right about now,” he added.

He also lamented the cost of wearing masks, which is just more money out of the pocket.

“I mean, wearing masks just to protect ourselves? It’s just additional cost on TOP of the already insane living costs in Singapore.”

As of writing time, the petition has received a grand total of nine signatures.

Welp.

Top photo from edwin.11 / Flickr and @AssaadRazzouk / Twitter. 

