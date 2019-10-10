Valencia fans continue protest against S’porean billionaire Peter Lim despite club beating Chelsea

Fans of Valencia football club are still demanding the ouster of Peter Lim, the Singaporean billionaire and owner of the Spanish club.

This is despite the club’s 1-0 victory against Chelsea in their UEFA Champions League group stage match on Wednesday, Sep. 18.

#LimGoHome

The fan protests came about after former coach Marcelino García Toral was sacked on Sep. 11, angering fans who felt that the club was removing a popular figure.

On Sep. 17, Spanish fans made their anger known as the hashtag #LimGoHome made it onto Twitter.

Fans were still tweeting the hashtag during Valencia’s match against Chelsea.

Some even replied to the club’s celebratory tweet after attacker Rodrigo Moreno Machado scored his goal:

Ara més que mai AMUNT! I #LimGoHome (Els bons resultats de l'equip no vos salvaran @anilmurthy1903) — Ratdioactiva 💯 (@ratdioactiva) September 17, 2019

Translation of tweet: “Now more than ever! #LimGoHome (The team’s good results will not save you @anilmurthy1903)”

Hate banner outside stadium

A fan tweeted a picture of a hate banner unfurled outside Mestella Stadium, Valencia’s home ground.

The Spanish writing on the banner read: “Peter Lim, sell (the club) and go”.

Translation of tweet: “‘PETER LIM, sell and go’. This is how Mestalla dawns today.”

“Peter Lim, Sell Now” Petition

Fans didn’t just stop there.

One of them went online to create a petition, “Peter Lim, Sell Now”.

The petition, which currently has 3,703 signatures, is aiming to eventually get 5,000 fans to sign.

Players’ reactions

Fans are not the only ones displeased at Lim’s decision.

Valencia players have also shown their outrage.

On Monday, Sep. 16, the players refused to attend the Champions League pre-game news conference.

UEFA rules state that “each press conference must be attended by the head coach of the team and at least one player”.

The current club manager, Albert Celades, was forced to face the press alone.

On Sep. 11, Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay also took to Instagram to voice out his resentment.

Top photos via Twitter & Valencia’s Instagram Page