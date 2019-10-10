fbpx

Back

Valencia fans continue protest against S’porean billionaire Peter Lim despite club beating Chelsea

Lim still has to keep going home.

Syahindah Ishak | September 19, 01:17 am

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

Fans of Valencia football club are still demanding the ouster of Peter Lim, the Singaporean billionaire and owner of the Spanish club.

This is despite the club’s 1-0 victory against Chelsea in their UEFA Champions League group stage match on Wednesday, Sep. 18.

#LimGoHome

The fan protests came about after former coach Marcelino García Toral was sacked on Sep. 11, angering fans who felt that the club was removing a popular figure.

On Sep. 17, Spanish fans made their anger known as the hashtag #LimGoHome made it onto Twitter.

Fans were still tweeting the hashtag during Valencia’s match against Chelsea.

Some even replied to the club’s celebratory tweet after attacker Rodrigo Moreno Machado scored his goal:

Translation of tweet: “Now more than ever! #LimGoHome (The team’s good results will not save you @anilmurthy1903)”

Hate banner outside stadium

A fan tweeted a picture of a hate banner unfurled outside Mestella Stadium, Valencia’s home ground.

The Spanish writing on the banner read: “Peter Lim, sell (the club) and go”.

Translation of tweet: “‘PETER LIM, sell and go’. This is how Mestalla dawns today.”

“Peter Lim, Sell Now” Petition

Fans didn’t just stop there.

One of them went online to create a petition, “Peter Lim, Sell Now”.

The petition, which currently has 3,703 signatures, is aiming to eventually get 5,000 fans to sign.

Players’ reactions

Fans are not the only ones displeased at Lim’s decision.

Valencia players have also shown their outrage.

On Monday, Sep. 16, the players refused to attend the Champions League pre-game news conference.

UEFA rules state that “each press conference must be attended by the head coach of the team and at least one player”.

The current club manager, Albert Celades, was forced to face the press alone.

On Sep. 11, Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay also took to Instagram to voice out his resentment.

Top photos via Twitter & Valencia’s Instagram Page

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Anwar says he expects to be M'sian prime minister in 2020, no one else would have 'legitimacy'

He believes it will be in May 2020, but doesn't want to be 'too petty' about the exact date.

September 19, 12:29 am

PSI in southern S'pore hits 145, highest level since Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019

Air quality has deteriorated.

September 18, 11:41 pm

Large pythons of up to 10m burnt to death in Indonesia forest fires

What a painful death.

September 18, 09:58 pm

Chin Swee Road couple allegedly went out as family with other children after toddler’s murder

Stable alternative care arrangements have been made for their other children.

September 18, 09:38 pm

Japanese lady casually eats 7,000 calories' worth of laksa, chicken rice & kaya toast in one sitting

Where does all the food even go to?

September 18, 08:12 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close